The Manhattan Transfer to Release First New Album in a Decade — Hear the Lead Single!

The Manhattan Transfer is back!

Cheryl Bentyne, Alan Paul and Janis Siegel are making music again and gearing up for their first new album in nearly a decade with the March 30 release of The Junction — and PEOPLE has an exclusive premiere of the first single, “The Man Who Sailed Around His Soul.”

This also marks their first release following the 2014 death of the band’s founder, Tim Hauser. Bass vocalist Trist Curless joined the group when Hauser fell ill in 2013.

The Manhattan Transfer, who in 1981 became the first act to win Grammy awards in the pop and jazz categories in the same year, collaborated with five-time Grammy winner Mervyn Warren for their latest album, which follows 2009’s Chick Corea Songbook.

“The concept of The Junction is that this is a special meeting place, a junction of merging our four and a half decade musical legacy with something new,” Paul tells PEOPLE. “We weren’t looking to replace Tim’s unique personality, but found in Trist someone who could add a new element to the group, and take care of the bottom of the quartet with his true bass.”

See the full tracklist below.

“Cantaloop (Flip Out!)”

“Swing Balboa (Down on Riverside)”

“The Man Who Sailed Around His Soul”

“Blues For Harry Bosch”

“Shake Ya Boogie (Galactic Vocal Version)”

“Sometimes I Do”

“Ugly Man”

“The Junction”

“Tequila / The Way of The Booze”

“The Paradise Within (aka Paradise Found)”