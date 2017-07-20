The Internet Is in an Uproar Over This Photo Showing a Whitewashed Beyoncé Wax Figure

A version of this article originally appeared on TIME.

A Beyoncé wax figure currently on display at Madame Tussauds in New York is causing an online stir over its contrasting appearance to the real-life Queen Bey. After Twitter user Joe shared an appreciative photo of the statue Tuesday, it quickly began to garner backlash. While the photo in question wasn’t an official museum photo, it looks similar to the figure on display in Istanbul, and some called out what appears to be the figure’s whitewashed look.

“It’s a good thing you’re not talking about *Beyoncé. cause this white woman is definitely not her,” wrote one disapproving Bey fan in response.

Other members of the pop star’s fanbase the Beyhive drew attention to the fact that this isn’t the first time a wax museum has missed the mark on creating a likeness of the Lemonade artist. “Theory: Beyoncé wax figure makers have never seen Beyoncé,” posited user Michelle Lee.

See a selection of the reactions to the figure below.

Me still looking for the real Beyonce wax figure cause this ain't it. pic.twitter.com/1jrseGp81A — Nicki (@nickiknowsnada) July 19, 2017

THIS IS NOT BEYONCÉ THIS IS A POOR MAN's MARIAH CAREY WITH SOME LINDSAY LOHAN MIXED IN NO NO NO @MadameTussauds pic.twitter.com/3l5xes0gH0 — Elizabeth Kiefer (@lizabeth_kiefer) July 19, 2017

Lindsay Lohan. Jessica Simpson. Maybe even Britney at the right angle but this darling is NOT Beyoncé. https://t.co/aVxAfSK2ml — morgs (@hotbeansmorgan) July 19, 2017

