Music

The Internet Is in an Uproar Over This Photo Showing a Whitewashed Beyoncé Wax Figure

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - NOVEMBER 22: Waxwork of American singer Beyonce on display at the world's 21st and Turkey's first Madame Tussauds wax museum, which will be opened on November 28, at Grand Pera in Istiklal street of Istanbul, Turkey on November 22, 2016. (Photo by Berk Ozkan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

 A version of this article originally appeared on TIME.

A Beyoncé wax figure currently on display at Madame Tussauds in New York is causing an online stir over its contrasting appearance to the real-life Queen Bey. After Twitter user Joe shared an appreciative photo of the statue Tuesday, it quickly began to garner backlash. While the photo in question wasn’t an official museum photo, it looks similar to the figure on display in Istanbul, and some called out what appears to be the figure’s whitewashed look.

“It’s a good thing you’re not talking about *Beyoncé. cause this white woman is definitely not her,” wrote one disapproving Bey fan in response.

Other members of the pop star’s fanbase the Beyhive drew attention to the fact that this isn’t the first time a wax museum has missed the mark on creating a likeness of the Lemonade artist. “Theory: Beyoncé wax figure makers have never seen Beyoncé,” posited user Michelle Lee.

See a selection of the reactions to the figure below.

This article originally appeared on Time.com