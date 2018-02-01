WATCH: The Go-Go's Perform Together for the First Time in 6 Years to Kick Off New Musical

The Go-Go’s are back!

Original members Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle, Gina Schock, Kathy Valentine and Jane Wiedlin reunited Monday’ at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City to perform their first show together in six years — and PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere footage of their return to the stage!

Making their way through hits like “We Got the Beat,” “Head Over Heels,” “Vacation,” “Cool Jerk,” and “Our Lips Are Sealed,” the band had the celebrity-packed crowd — including Bravo’s Andy Cohen and Roseanne actress Sandra Bernhard — dancing all night long.

It was a joyous evening not just because the band was back together, but also because they were announcing the Broadway dates of their new musical, Head Over Heels.

The new musical — set to premiere at New York City’s Hudson Theatre this summer — features The Go-Go’s iconic hit songs (including “Get Up and Go, “Lust to Love,”and the aforementioned tunes) as well as Carlisle’s solo hits “Mad About You” and “Heaven Is a Place on Earth.”

While The Go-Go’s infectious ’80s pop music sets the show’s score, the musical will actually feature a brand new story. It was conceived and has an original book by Tony winner Jeff Whitty and is adapted by James Magruder. Head Over Heels is based upon The Arcadia by Sir Philip Sidney.

“An inspired mash-up of posh and punk, Head Over Heels is an unpredictable, Elizabethan romp about a royal family that must prevent an oracle’s prophecy of doom,” producers explained in a press release. “In order to save their beloved kingdom, the family embarks on an extravagant journey wrought with mistaken identities, jealous lovers, sexual awakening, scandal and self-discovery, where everything (and everyone) is not quite what it seems.”

Among its cast is RuPaul’s Drag Race star Peppermint, who not only makes her Broadway debut with the show but becomes the first trans-woman actress to ever create a principle role on Broadway.

Direction will come from Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot, Spring Awakening) with musical supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Pulitzer Prize and Tony winner Tom Kitt and choreography by Emmy and Drama Desk nominee Spencer Liff.

The most successful all-female rock band in music history, The Go-Go’s burst into the scene in 1982 with the release of their first album Beauty and the Beat — which topped the U.S. charts for six weeks in 1982 and eventually received a double platinum certification.

As fans know, they band wrote all their own songs and helped cement the foundation of the early ‘80s pop-rock sound.

In May 2016, the band (sans Valentine) performed live on the 2016 Billboard Music Awards to celebrate the 35th anniversary of their smash hit “We Got the Beat,” taking the stage from Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena in a glitzy glam-rock look for their high-spirited cover. An 18-city North American tour followed.

Head Over Heels begins performances June 23, with an opening night set for July 26. Tickets are on sale now.