The Fall Rocker Mark E. Smith Dead at 60

Mark E. Smith, frontman of the English post-punk act The Fall, has died. He was 60 years old.

“It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of Mark E. Smith,” the band’s manager posted in a statement on Facebook Wednesday. “He passed this morning at home. A more detailed statement will follow in the next few days. In the meantime, Pam & Mark’s family request privacy at this sad time.”

A Manchester, England, native, Smith launched The Fall in 1976. Over the years the band released 32 studio albums, most recently July 2017’s New Facts Emerge, on which Smith was the sole remaining founding member. Though they found minor success with their original singles in the ’80s, The Fall is best remembered for their cover of the Kinks’s “Victoria.”

Several English musicians — including Lisa Stansfield and Billy Bragg — took to social media to pay their respects.

So very sad. Goodbye Mark. E. Smith. It was good knowing you — Lisa Stansfield (@lisajstansfield) January 24, 2018

First we lost Ursula Le Guin, then Hugh Masekela, now Mark E Smith. Been a tough week for cultural icons. — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) January 24, 2018

“First we lost Ursula Le Guin, then Hugh Masekela, now Mark E Smith. Been a tough week for cultural icons,” Bragg tweeted Wednesday.

“So very sad. Goodbye Mark. E. Smith. It was good knowing you,” Stansfield.