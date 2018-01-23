The Cranberries Singer Dolores O'Riordan Laid To Rest: She Had 'Talent Worth Its Weight in Gold'

The Cranberries star Dolores O’Riordan has been laid to rest in Ireland.

The “Linger” singer — who died aged 46 at a Central London hotel on Jan.15 — was mourned at Saint Ailbe’s Church in her hometown of Ballybricken, County Limerick, on Tuesday, having laid in repose at Saint Joseph’s Church since Sunday.

A private family burial followed at the nearby Caherally Cemetery, where O’Riordan’s father, Terence, is also buried.

Cranberries bandmates Noel and Mike Hogan and Fergal Lawler were among those to attend the funeral mass, alongside Ali Hewson — wife of U2 frontman Bono — and O’Riordan’s mother Eileen O’Riordan. The singer’s children — Taylor, Molly and Dakota — and ex-husband Don Burton were also present, as was her musician boyfriend Olé Koretsky.

The Cranberries' Mike Hogan Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

Delivering the homily, family friend Canon Liam McNamara spoke of O’Riordan’s “excellent performance… in the most important and vital gig of all — the gig of life itself.”

He added: “The numbers she rescued from the darkness of depression are impossible to count. No words are adequate to describe Dolores or to accurately state the influence for good she has been over the years.”

RELATED: Thousands Gather to Mourn Dolores O’Riordan at Public Reposal in Her Native Ireland

Fittingly, a number of momentos from O’Riordan’s music career were prominent throughout the service, with a guitar and a platinum disc brought to the altar and a CD recording of “Ave Maria” sung by O’Riordan and Luciano Pavarotti playing as her remains entered the church. Mourners also left to the strains of “When You Are Gone” by the Cranberries — which, in a touching tribute, was played by all the independent radio stations in Ireland at midday.

I've only heard it happen a handful of times. All independent radio stations in Ireland tomorrow at midday will play @The_Cranberries #whenyouregone in respect to @DolORiordan #rip — Nikki Hayes (@nikkihayes) January 22, 2018

“She possessed a very special singing voice — a talent worth its weight in gold,” McNamara continued, as he remembered how he first met O’Riordan in 1989, after walking into the Church of Saint Ailbe to find her sitting at the organ keyboard and singing.

“Intelligent girl that she was, she knew well that she should develop and use that talent,” he added. “She also knew that talents were given by almighty God to be used generously for the benefit of others.”

Dolores O'Riordan's mother Eileen O'Riordan Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

Ali Hewson Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

Offering words of sympathy, Kieran O’Reilly, the archbishop of Cashel & Emly, spoke of how “many hearts in Ireland and around the world are heavy with sadness” since O’Riordan’s death.

“The great outpouring of sympathy and love for Dolores which we have seen since her death is a witness and a tribute to her great musical talent and very special voice by her many fans and lovers of music,” he added.

RELATED VIDEO: Dolores O’Riordan Was ‘Full of Life’ While on the Phone With Friends Hours Before Her Death

The official inquest into O’Riordan’s death is still continuing in London. A number of tests have been carried out to establish the exact cause of the musician’s death and are expected to be completed by April 3.