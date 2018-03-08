The Cranberries Announce New Album Featuring Dolores O’Riordan's Final Vocals

Less than two months after Dolores O’Riordan’s unexpected death, the remaining members of The Cranberries have announced they will be releasing a new album, which the 46-year-old singer had been working on with them before her death.

In a statement on their website, Fergal Lawler, Noel and Mike Hogan confirmed that they were planning to commemorate the 25th anniversary of their debut album “Everybody Else Is Doing it So Why Can’t We,” although they had initially “put the entire project on hold” following the singer’s death.

“We can confirm that since last summer the band had been working with Universal Music on the creation of a very special 25th anniversary edition of the album, a newly remastered version with previously unreleased material of ours as well as other bonus material from the era of our debut album,” the band wrote in a joint statement on their website.

“We had planned to release this special edition this month to coincide with the 25th anniversary. However, given Dolores’ passing in January we put the entire project on hold,” they continued.

But ultimately they “decided to finish what we started.”

“We thought about it and decided that as this is something that we started as a band, with Dolores, we should push ahead a finish it,” they added. “So that’s the plan, to finish the project and get the special 25th anniversary edition album out later this year.”

Additionally, the remaining members of the band will be “completing the recording of a new studio album as previously announced, which we also started last year and for which Dolores had already recorded the vocals.”

“All going well we hope to have this new album finished and out early next year. We will keep you all up to date as things progress,” they wrote.

O’Riordan died suddenly in a London hotel room on Jan. 15 and was laid to rest alongside her father, Terence, at Caherelly Cemetery in County Limerick later that month.

The official inquest into O’Riordan’s death is still continuing in London. A number of tests have been carried out to establish the exact cause of the musician’s death and are expected to be completed by April 3.