Here’s Who’s Paying Cher in The Cher Show Musical

What’s bigger news than Cher hitting Broadway? Three Chers hitting Broadway.

Producers announced complete casting for the musical The Cher Show on Tuesday, including the trio of actresses playing the musical icon at different points in her life.

Tony nominee Stephanie J. Block (Falsettos) — who previously confirmed her involvement in the show — will star as one incarnation of Cher, joined by Teal Weaks (Wicked, Finding Neverland) and newcomer Micaela Diamond making her Broadway debut.

The three Chers will be joined by Tony nominee Jarrod Spector (Beautiful, Jersey Boys) as Sonny Bono, Michael Berresse (Kiss Me, Kate; A Chorus Line) as Bob Mackie, Michael Campayno (Wicked) as Rob Camilletti, Matthew Hydzik (It Shoulda Been You, Side Show) as Gregg Allman, and Tony nominee Emily Skinner (Prince of Broadway, Side Show) as Georgia Holt.

The Cher Show will feature a book by Rick Elice (Jersey Boys), direction by Jason Moore (Avenue Q), choreography by from Christopher Gattelli (Newsies), and orchestrations, arrangements and musical supervision by Daryl Waters (Memphis). In addition to featuring as a character in the musical, the real-life Mackie is designing the costumes.

Performances for the show’s Chicago premiere will take place June 12-July 15, ahead of a transfer to Broadway. Previews at the Neil Simon Theatre begin Nov. 1 with opening night scheduled for Dec. 3.

More information on the musical can be found at TheCherShowBroadway.com.