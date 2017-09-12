The Chainsmokers Apologize ‘If’ Joke About ‘Dogs Being Slaughtered’ in China ‘Offended Anyone’

The Chainsmokers have apologized for their comments about China.

“I made a comment in an interview about being hesitant to bring my dog, Cheddar, to China, because I have read reports about dogs being slaughtered in certain provinces,” wrote Alex Pall — one half of the act with musical partner Drew Taggart — on the EDM duo’s official Twitter account on Monday. “We originally posted a video to share how much we love China and our fans there. We would never intentionally do anything to upset our fans and we apologize if we offended anyone.”

He continued: “Anyone who wants to help prevent the slaughter of dogs please visit http://www.stopyulinforever.org.”

The apology was issued amid a backlash to a since-deleted video interview on the Chainsmokers’ official Twitter account. In the controversial clip, Pall attempted to joke with a reporter of Asian descent about why he would never bring his dog on tour in China. Twitter users deemed Pall’s comments “racist,” and the Chainsmokers’ upcoming collaborators BTS, a K-pop group, were criticized for their affiliation with the American group.

BuzzFeed reported on the backlash Monday morning.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com