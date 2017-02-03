The Band Perry Goes Pop on Upbeat Crossover Jam ‘Stay in the Dark,’ Announce New Album

Pop goes The Band Perry!

On Friday, the trio dropped the new track “Stay in the Dark,” the first single off their upcoming crossover pop album My Bad Imagination, due later this year.

Like the band of siblings’ summer single “Comeback Kid,” “Stay in the Dark” employs some twangy strings reminiscent of their previous hits, but it’s clear their forthcoming effort will be a sonic detour from their Nashville roots.

To kick off the campaign for their next album, the band teamed up with legendary fashion photographer Steven Klein and stylist Nicola Formachetti (Lady Gaga‘s former fashion director!), unveiling a new look on Instagram Thursday.

Kimberly, 33, Reid, 28, and Neil Perry, 26, rose to fame in 2010 with their ubiquitous breakout ballad “If I Die Young.” They released two albums — a self-titled LP in 2010, then Pioneer in 2013 — and, in 2015, took home the Best Country Duo/Group Performance Grammy for “Gentle on My Mind,” their contribution to the soundtrack for the Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me documentary.