Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are the World’s Sexiest Couple for a multitude of reasons.

The singer-model, who first made headlines in Kanye West’s “Fade” music video, popped by the PEOPLE Now studio to discuss her and the Sacramento Kings basketball player’s all-new eight-episode VH1 series Teyana and Iman — and revealed why it’s crucial to keep their sex life spicy.

“What I live by is that if everything is perfect 24/7, sex would eventually get boring,” says Taylor, 27. “We like the mad sex, the attitude sex, the passionate sex — this is what it’s for.”

Taking her own advice of “nobody’s perfect” and altering it to describe how she raises her 2-year-old daughter Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr. — nicknamed “Junie” — Taylor says there’s no “right or wrong” way to navigate parenthood.

“Even in parenthood I had to learn that like there’s no such thing as a perfect parent,” she says. “It’s not really like a right or wrong — you just learn.”

And one way to support your child is to always allow them to live out their dreams, whatever it may be.

“She’s the star of our whole world,” says Taylor. “Honestly, like one thing we want to do is give Junie the freedom to do whatever it is her little mind desires because sometimes she’s singing and she’s playing in makeup and she’s putting on lipstick and she’s dancing, but then she’ll turn around, pick up a basketball and she’s trying to hoop. She’s tall.”

So will it be her mother or father’s footsteps she decides to follow in?

“We don’t know if she’s gonna be a basketball player or model, singer, businesswoman — whatever it is, I always want to give her the opportunity,” Taylor says.

“I was in the studio — me and Meek Mill did a song together — and [Junie] actually got engineer credit on his album because she was really at the bar with the engineer,” Taylor continues. “That’s what I’m saying — she might be an engineer, she might be producer!”

Teyana and Iman premieres Monday night at 9/8c on VH1.