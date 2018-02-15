Tegan Marie’s newest single is lit.

The 14-year-old country singer recently stopped by PEOPLE Now to share details from her first-ever music video shoot for her new single “Keep It Lit.”

“It was so much fun!” Tegan Marie says about her experience on the shoot. “We got this old-school, teal bus and at the top it said hashtag ‘Keep It Lit.'”

FEMALE y’all #keithurban A post shared by Tegan Marie (@teganmarieofficial) on Nov 17, 2017 at 5:27pm PST

The singer — whose music video has already racked up more than two million views in its first month of release — says she looks up to other young female artists like Kelsea Ballerini.

“I love Kelsea Ballerini,” she says. “She is like my sister. I’ve performed with her a couple times, so I just look up to her and I think like all the country artists just because they’re older than me and they know how to do all these things, so I’m just looking up at all their performances and I watch them and how they perform.”

With busy, demanding schedules that constantly place Tegan Marie and Ballerini, 24, on the road, the two country singers rely on social media keep tabs on each other’s new projects.

Says the entertainer: “Once we see each other, we’re like ‘Oh my gosh, hey girl!’ but we’ll comment on each other’s Instagram posts and all that stuff.”