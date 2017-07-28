People

Music

Simon Cowell’s Boy Band PRETTYMUCH to Perform at 2017 Teen Choice Awards

By @chiumelo

Posted on

Source: Pretty Much/Instagram

We pretty much think this is a legit reason to tune into the Teen Choice Awards this year.

Simon Cowell’s new boy band PRETTYMUCH — which includes musicians Austin Porter, 19, Brandon Arreaga, 17, Edwin Honoret, 18, Nick Mara, 19, and Zion Kuwonu, 18 — is set to perform at the annual awards show next month, PEOPLE confirms.

The rising stars — who released their debut single “Would You Mind” last week and are being billed as the next One Direction — announced the news on their social media channels Friday morning.

“THIS IS IT, BEANZ! We’re performing at #TeenChoice!!!!! this is so incredible and you got us here, thank you!” they captioned a video of the announcement.

The boys have been sharing a Los Angeles home since 2016 where they have been working on their new music and perfecting their dance skills.

The Teen Choice Awards airs Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.