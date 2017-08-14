And they will be loved!

Maroon 5 received the Decade Award at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday night.

The group eschewed the traditional long speech for the big award, instead joking about how old they are (Levine is 38) and teasing the crowd with a hint that their next album will be their “final” record.

After a brief pause, Levine laughed and said, “Just kidding. We are never going to go away!”

The accolade celebrates the advancement of the band – lead vocalist Adam Levine, keyboardist and rhythm guitarist Jesse Carmichael, bassist Mickey Madden, lead guitarist James Valentine, drummer Matt Flynn and keyboardist PJ Morton – over the past 10 years.

With five multi-platinum studio albums and more than 20 million albums and 70 million singles sold worldwide, Maroon 5 has become one of the top touring acts in popular music, as they continue to achieve worldwide success while expanding their impact on pop culture and the music industry.

Teen Choice honors the year’s biggest names in television, music, film, fashion and comedy. Category winners are then selected by teens themselves, who choose new award categories and favorites from the past.

Up-and-coming rising California rapper KYLE opened the show with an electrifying performance of his 3x-Platinum single “iSpy” alongside Lil Yachty, who then performed his own new single, “Forever Young.” Rita Ora then closed the performance with her hit single “Your Song.”