Teddy Geiger is transitioning.

The singer-songwriter revealed the news on Instagram Friday morning, replying to a fan who asked, “why do you look different lately?”

“Okay… because u asked nicely… I am transitioning,” Geiger, 29, wrote. “I started talking about it with a couple of my close friends and family about a month ago and it’s given me the courage to start the process. I feel like the next step is to tell all y’all. So here goes. Love it or hate this is who i have been for a looooong time. I love u guys. Talk sooooon byeeee.”

Geiger appeared on VH1’s 2004 reality competition In Search of the Partridge Family and went on to release the 2006 album Underage Thinking, which included the Top 40 single “For You I Will (Confidence).”

In recent years, Geiger has successfully focused on songwriting, penning a slew of hits for A-list acts, including One Direction (“Where Do Broken Hearts Go”) and Shawn Mendes (“Stitches,” “Treat You Better,” “Mercy,” “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back”), as well as a track — “Who I Am” — for Maroon 5‘s upcoming album Red Pill Blues.