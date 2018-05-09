Teddy Geiger Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Announcing Her Transition

Teddy Geiger has returned to the spotlight.

Six months after coming out as trans, Geiger, 29, made her public debut Tuesday night at the 2018 BMI Pop Awards in Beverly Hills.

Geiger — who was honored for her work cowriting Shawn Mendes‘s hits “Mercy” and “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” — wore a patterned black dress, black pumps and glasses and wore her recently grown-out hair down in casual waves.

The singer-songwriter first announced her transition in October on Instagram.

Teddy Geiger Leon Bennett/Getty

“Okay… because u asked nicely… I am transitioning,” Geiger wrote at the time. “I started talking about it with a couple of my close friends and family about a month ago and it’s given me the courage to start the process. I feel like the next step is to tell all y’all. So here goes. Love it or hate this is who i have been for a looooong time.”

In November, Geiger revealed she had begun hormone replacement therapy, then a few weeks later, she confirmed that she prefers female pronouns and will keep the name Teddy. And since coming out in the fall, Geiger has subtly documented her transition on social media.

Geiger was discovered on VH1’s 2004 reality competition In Search of the Partridge Family and went on to tour with Hilary Duff and release the 2006 album Underage Thinking, which included the Top 40 single “For You I Will (Confidence).” And these days she’s a go-to Hollywood songwriter, having worked with everyone from Maroon 5 to Mendes.

“I’m so grateful to be going through this process with her because I’m learning so much from it,” the young pop star, 19, said in an interview with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe. “I wish everyone could experience this, because if they did, there would be no questions. … There would be no ‘I don’t get it,’ no confusion about the process.”