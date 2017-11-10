Teddy Geiger Begins Hormone Replacement Therapy After Coming Out as Trans: ‘I Am Very Grateful’

Teddy Geiger‘s transition continues.

Per a Thursday Instagram post, the singer-songwriter has begun hormone replacement therapy.

“Today I started HRT. The journey continues,” Geiger, 29, captioned a selfie. “Thank you for all of your support and love … it feels good to have great friends. I am very grateful.”

Geiger revealed he was transitioning in an Oct. 27 Instagram post. (A rep for Geiger did not respond to PEOPLE when asked which pronoun the singer prefers.)

After a fan commented on Geiger’s changing appearance, the musician responded: “Okay… because u asked nicely… I am transitioning. I started talking about it with a couple of my close friends and family about a month ago and it’s given me the courage to start the process. I feel like the next step is to tell all y’all. So here goes. Love it or hate this is who i have been for a looooong time.”

Geiger — who was once reportedly romantically linked to Emma Stone — was discovered on VH1’s 2004 reality competition In Search of the Partridge Family and went on to tour with Hilary Duff and release the 2006 album Underage Thinking, which included the Top 40 single “For You I Will (Confidence).”

In recent years, Geiger has successfully focused on songwriting, penning a slew of hits for A-list acts, including One Direction (“Where Do Broken Hearts Go”) and pal Shawn Mendes (“Stitches,” “Treat You Better,” “Mercy,” “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back”), as well as a track — “Who I Am” — for Maroon 5‘s new album Red Pill Blues.