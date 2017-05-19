Taylor Swift’s Pal Ruby Rose Slams Katy Perry’s ‘Swish Swish’ for Going ‘Low’

At least one person is not happy with Katy Perry‘s newest single, “Swish Swish,” and that’s Resident Evil’s Ruby Rose.

The former Orange is the New Black actress, who is close friends with Taylor Swift, took to Twitter early Friday morning one hour after the song’s release to criticize Perry’s latest hit.

“‘Purposeful poop’ to ‘bomb a petit’ to a sloppy mess of writing over the top of Funkagenda..stop trying to make ‘Wit.. I mean ‘fetch’ happen,'” Rose wrote.

She followed up with another jab at the singer, writing, “I just think with everything going on in the world to go from rebranding as a political activist only to ditch it and go low.. is.. a bummer.”

Rose was making reference to Perry’s relentless campaigning for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Despite her misgivings for Perry’s new music, the actress told one fan that she enjoyed Nicki Minaj‘s verse in the song.

“Not gonna lie Nicki is great on it and basically the only part that doesn’t sound a mess,” she wrote.

In early 2016, Rose defended Swift when Kanye West released his song “Famous.” Swift returned the love by making a surprise appearance at the GLAAD Awards to present her pal with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award.

Perry surprised fans when she announced her new song collaboration with Minaj. It was released at midnight on Friday to the joy of their fans on Twitter.

After the song dropped, many of Perry’s fans thought it was a response to Swift’s “Bad Blood.”

“Don’t you come for me/No, not today/you’re calculated/I’ve got your number/Because you’re a joke/and I’m a courtside killer queen,” go Perry’s lyrics.

who else thinks Katy Perry's lines on #SWISHSWISH are for Taylor Swift?? and Nicki girlllll I see you 👁👁👁🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 — Aranza (@aranzaxjuss) May 19, 2017

Katy Perry ended Taylor Swift. — adri. (@adrivnnx) May 19, 2017

Taylor Swift really buried Katy Perry. Smh — JJJ (@JesussJJJ) May 19, 2017

Perry recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly about her album and whether it had a follow-up to Swift’s “Bad Blood,” which was rumored to be about Perry. The “Roar” singer said her album was “very empowered” and that “there is no one thing that’s calling out any one person.”

“One thing to note is: You can’t mistake kindness for weakness and don’t come for me. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone,” Perry said.

“And that’s not to any one person and don’t quote me that it is, because it’s not,” she added. “It’s not about that. Honestly, when women come together and they decide to unite, this world is going to be a better place. Period end of story.”