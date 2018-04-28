Taylor Swift's New Stage Is Like an 'Optical Illusion,' Plus More Reputation Tour Details

The countdown to Taylor Swift‘s Reputation Stadium Tour is on, and the details only get better and better.

On Saturday, the 28-year-old Grammy winner provided fans with their “10-day update” on her Instagram Stories.

“I can’t believe it,” she said, going on to describe her larger-than-life stage setup. “The stage is the biggest stage we’ve ever had,” the “Delicate” singer explained. “It’s 110 feet tall, and both of the B stages that are out in the audience are pretty much just as big as the main stage on the 1989 tour.”

“The thing about this stage that we’ve never had before is it’s got a video screen wall that’s pretty seamless, and that continues down onto the floor, so everything we’re walking on onstage is a screen,” Swift added. “It’s so cool from like the upper sections of the stadiums.”

But it’s taking some getting used to for the people onstage. “When we’re walking on it, though, it’s kind of like you’re walking on an optical illusion,” she said, laughing.

And though Swift finds it a bit disorienting, she notes, “We’ll get used to it, I promise.”

If you can’t wait to see the stage, Swift promises that you’ll get a sneak peek she continues updating fans on Instagram leading up to the launch of the tour on May 8 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. What’s more, the debut date has already set a big record.

“The frenzy continues to grow as Taylor Swift has already broken the University of Phoenix Stadium’s concert attendance record, which was previously held by One Direction in 2014 with 56,524 fans,” said Tom Sadler, President and CEO of the Arizona Sports and Tourism Authority. “With 11 days left before the show, Swift has already surpassed their attendance number. The Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour, in Glendale, Arizona on May 8th will feature Swift along with opening acts Camila Cabello and Charli XCX.”

Credit: Taylor Swift/Instagram

The latest revelations from Swift follow her update on Friday, when Swift got an assist from her dad, Scott Swift, and took fans inside her elaborate meet-and-greet experience named The Rep Room. Featuring the “Look What You Made Me Do” throne, snake decorations and a very Reputation canopy, the environment is an eye-catching celebration of Swift’s latest album era. Now fans just need to spot her dad at venues to get an invite!