Taylor Swift’s Groping Trial: See the Courtroom Sketches

Taylor Swift is appearing in Denver federal court this week and facing former radio DJ David Mueller, who sued Swift in 2015, saying that he lost his job when he was accused of groping the singer at a June 2013 concert. Swift countersued, saying that she was sexually assaulted and wanted to "serve as an example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts." Though electronic devices — including cameras — are not allowed in the courtroom, sketches depict the jury trial. Artist Jeff Kandyba's drawing from Thursday depicts Swift on the stand. She testified that Mueller "stayed on my bare ass cheek as I lurched away from him uncomfortably. The first couple of milliseconds, I thought it must be a mistake. I moved to the side very quickly.”