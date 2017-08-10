Watch Paul McCartney, Bono and Adam Levine Lead Star-Studded Video in Fight Against Climate Change
Taylor Swift’s Groping Trial: See the Courtroom Sketches
Courtroom artist Jeff Kandyba captured Taylor Swift as she watched David Mueller, the man she has accused of groping her, testify in court on Tuesday
Thursday, Aug. 10
Taylor Swift is appearing in Denver federal court this week and facing former radio DJ David Mueller, who sued Swift in 2015, saying that he lost his job when he was accused of groping the singer at a June 2013 concert. Swift countersued, saying that she was sexually assaulted and wanted to "serve as an example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts." Though electronic devices — including cameras — are not allowed in the courtroom, sketches depict the jury trial. Artist Jeff Kandyba's drawing from Thursday depicts Swift on the stand. She testified that Mueller "stayed on my bare ass cheek as I lurched away from him uncomfortably. The first couple of milliseconds, I thought it must be a mistake. I moved to the side very quickly.”
Tuesday, Aug. 8
This drawing from Tuesday shows the 27-year-old sitting with her legal counsel and her mother, Andrea Swift, who provided emotional testimony on Wednesday.
Tuesday, Aug. 8
Courtroom artist Jeff Kandyba captured Taylor Swift as she watched David Mueller, the man she has accused of groping her, testify in court on Tuesday. He has denied the allegations.
Tuesday, Aug. 8
Former radio DJ David Mueller on Tuesday testified about the June 2, 2013 incident before Taylor Swift's Red tour concert at the Pepsi Center in Denver.
Tuesday, Aug. 8
Taylor Swift was seen speaking with her attorney, Gabriel McFarland, on Tuesday.
Thursday, Aug. 10
Defendant David Mueller attended the trial on Thursday, when Taylor Swift testified about the "horrifying" alleged groping incident.
