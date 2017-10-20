Taylor Swift’s ‘Gorgeous’ Lyrics Decoded: All About the Singer’s Romance with Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift talks all about being lovestruck in her latest song “Gorgeous” — and Swifties can’t help but think the pop star is talking about current boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

The third song off her upcoming album, Reputation, dropped at midnight Friday, hours after Swift teased sneak peeks on social media. Though few fans and followers speculated that Alwyn was the inspiration behind “…Ready for It,” it’s clear “Gorgeous” is about Swift’s romance with the British actor.

“You’re so gorgeous/ I can’t say anything to your face/ ‘Cause look at your face/ And I’m so furious/ At you for making me feel this way/ But what can I say?/ You’re gorgeous,” Swift sings in the chorus.

In addition, the Grammy winner mentions “ocean blue eyes” which (not so) coincidently is the same color as Alwyn’s eyes. “Ocean blue eyes looking in mine/ I feel like I might sink and drown and die,” she sings.

Later on, Swift belts out: “You make me so happy it turns back to sad/ There’s nothing I hate more than what I can’t have.”

PEOPLE confirmed in May that Swift and Alwyn were dating. She had been largely out of the spotlight since February, and it turns out she had been secretly seeing Alwyn.

And in late August, a source close to the singer told PEOPLE exclusively that the couple is still “very happy together” and continuing to spend time together out of the spotlight.

“Her decision to keep her relationship with Joe quiet is making her happy,” said the source. “They have been getting to know each other slowly without any pressure.”

GORGEOUS IS ABOUT NO ONE OTHER THAN JOE ALWYN — Regina Philange🐍 (@SwiftieAditi) October 20, 2017

#GORGEOUS is about joe alwyn guys deal with it — cleve (@cleveageee) October 20, 2017

Ok so Tay Tay definitely talking about #JoeAlwyn in #Gorgeous ! No? — JUst DaY DReamiN (@Shawty4Short) October 20, 2017

Taylor Swift's new song "Gorgeous" is the realistic twenty-something love child of "Enchanted" and "Teardrops on my Guitar" pic.twitter.com/wG9CSdccDb — Izzy Kornman (@izzykornman) October 20, 2017

‘You make me so happy’ thank you @josalw THANK YOU for making our sunshine happy I can’t even 😻😭😻 #Gorgeous pic.twitter.com/eI7s54K84F — ShaniaRepuTAYtion🐍 (@swiftiespeaking) October 20, 2017

Swift even mentions her beloved Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson: “Guess I’ll just stumble on home to my cats, alone, unless you wanna come along.”

Last week, Swift had personally visited a fan in the U.K., and was accompanied by with Alwyn’s younger brother Patrick.

Available for preorder now, Reputation drops Nov. 10.