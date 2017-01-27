The 4 Steamiest Moments from Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift’s ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ Music Video

Is it hot in here, or is it just us?

Early Friday morning, Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik released the highly-anticipated music video for their Fifty Shades Darker collaboration, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” — and things sure got hot and heavy.

From Swift, 27, lounging in a silk robe and lingerie to 24-year-old Malik serving some smoldering looks, it seems as if the romance drama Fifty Shades Darker may have a bit of competition.

Here are the four steamiest moments from the new music video:

1. Swift Giving Us Major Victoria’s Secret Vibes in a Sexy, Silk Number

The “Blank Space” singer channeled her inner Angel when she sported the lingerie ensemble while singing, “I’ve been looking sad in all the nicest places.”

2. Malik Prompting Swoons from Fans Everywhere With Just One Look

The 24-year-old singer seems to have mastered the art of non-verbal communication. Several times throughout the video, the former One Direction member served up some mysterious (and sexy) facial expressions.

3. And What Could Be Steamier Than Swift and Zayn Posing Together?

The stars appeared to perform separately throughout the video, but magic happened in the few moments that they did manage to come together. The singers often stood back-to-back in the sultry shots, with the camera circling them under first blue then red lights. There may have been steam chemistry in the video, but Malik is happily dating Swift’s pal and squad member, supermodel Gigi Hadid.

4. Swift Rolling Around in Her Jaw-Dropping Lingerie Pretty Much Stole the Show

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Swift rocking some sexy duds, but the star rolling around in a messy bed with disheveled hair is rare form for the “Shake it Off” singer.