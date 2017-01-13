Taylor Swift Previews ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ Video with Zayn Malik

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

Taylor Swift gave fans of her and Zayn Malik a great present for the former One Direction singer’s birthday on Thursday: a preview of the “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” music video.

The 1989 pop star showed off a dark-and-blue still of the two artists looking in opposite directions, presumably for their Fifty Shades Darker collaboration. Swift celebrated her recent musical partner with a simple message when he hit 24: “HAPPY Z DAY.”

Swift and Malik’s duet is the first song from the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, which is stocked with other high-profile stars. Halsey, Tove Lo, Sia, Kygo, The-Dream, John Legend, and a collaboration between Nicki Minaj and Nick Jonas are slated to appear on the erotic romantic thriller’s album. Four-time Oscar nominee Danny Elfman composed the film’s score.

See the preview above. Fifty Shades Darker opens Feb. 10.