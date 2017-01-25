This article originally appeared on EW.com.

Taylor Swift has teased yet another image from the forthcoming “I Don’t Wanna Live Together” music video. The singer posted a pink-hued crop of herself with the taunting caption, “Coming soon…” followed by the hashtags #idontwannaliveforever #50shadesdarker. The photo comes one week after she wished her collaborator Zayn Malik a happy birthday with an image from the top-secret video for the song, which appears on the 50 Shades Darker soundtrack.

Later Wednesday, Swift and Malik each posted clips to their social media accounts, revealing the video will premiere at midnight Friday.

Coming soon… #idontwannaliveforever #fiftyshadesdarker A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jan 25, 2017 at 5:57am PST

🕛 Friday A video posted by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Jan 25, 2017 at 1:00pm PST

Video tomorrow night midnight est #idontwannaliveforever #fiftyshadesdarker A video posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jan 25, 2017 at 1:05pm PST

Swift and the former One Directioner surprise-released the sultry tune in December. Her frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff confirmed he was a co-writer and the producer of the song and that he and Swift recorded the track at his L.A. home.

EW recently revealed the star-studded soundtrack tracklist for the soundtrack, which features new music from Halsey, Tove Lo, Sia, Kygo, The-Dream, John Legend, and Nicki Minaj and Nick Jonas. That collection is currently available for pre-order and will be out Feb. 10 alongside the film.