Taylor Swift and Zayn Release ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ Music Video

While they “Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” fans no longer have to wait forever for the single’s music video.

Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik released the highly-anticipated visual compilation for their Fifty Shades Darker collaboration, “I Don’t Want to Live Forever”, on Friday at midnight sharp.

Swift first teased the video on Jan. 12, when she wished her collaborator a happy birthday with an image from the top-secret video for the song.

Swift and the former One Directioner surprise-released the sultry tune in December. The single, which is featured on the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, was written by Swift, Jack Antonoff (who also produced the track) and Sam Dew specifically for the film.

Fifty Shades Darker, starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, hits theaters Feb. 10.