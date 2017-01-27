Taylor Swift Talks Friendship with Zayn Malik: ‘I Think He’s Really Special and Wonderful’

Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik’s friendship will never go out of style.

In a behind-the-scenes clip from the video shoot of the duo’s new hit “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” the pop star, 27, dishes on her special bond with the former One Direction singer, 24.

“I’ve known Zayn for a really long time,” Swift says in the video posted to Instagram. “I think his voice is one of those that is really rare, and I think he’s really special and wonderful and it’s really, really amazing to get to work together.”

The highly anticipated music video of their Fifty Shades Darker collaboration—which was released Friday—is set during midnight hours at London’s historic St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel and follows two lovers in anguish.

“It’s amazing when you get to work with people who you hang out with because the question of ‘Will we get along?’ is already answered. ‘Yeah, we’ll get along. It’s Zayn. We hang out, like, it’s fine,'” says the “New Romantics” singer, who is best friends with Malik’s girlfriend, Gigi Hadid. “He’s also incredibly talented and I feel really lucky to get to do this song that I’m really proud of with him and with Grant and everybody involved. It’s been amazing.”

Malik adds of a special moment they shared on set: “We finally got to have our first glass of Jameson together. It was very good.”

Fifty Shades Darker, starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, hits theaters Feb. 10.