Calm Down, Swifties! Taylor Swift Wasn’t Carried Out of Her Apartment in a Giant Suitcase

Nobody puts Taylor Swift in a box.

On Monday, a photo agency claimed the Grammy winner was carried out of her New York City home in a giant suitcase, causing the star’s fans to freak out on Twitter.

Swift, 27, has been largely out of the spotlight for several months as she works on new music and spends quality time with her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, 26, and the star’s loyal Swifties seemed almost convinced by the rumor. However, the photo agency has since told Spin they are retracting the story after speaking with someone from Swift’s team.

Either way, Twitter had a field day with the rumor, and even DiGiorno Pizza chimed in.

@taylorswift13 imma need u to hop out of that suitcase and drop a single for us k thanks honey — elaine 🌻 (@elainegrace13) July 18, 2017

i need a big suitcase to sneak out of work from @taylorswift13 help — yo soy jefé 🌊 (@jefftobias22) July 18, 2017

Taylor Swift traveling in a suitcase makes Daniel Radcliffe's same shirt jacket & hat look mediocre. — Zach Stone🎙📸 (@fameusinthe9) July 18, 2017

@taylorswift13 Let us know if we need to break some rules and deliver pizza to your suitcase. — DiGiorno Pizza (@DiGiornoPizza) July 18, 2017

taylor swift being transported in a huge suitcase from her apt 2 her car to avoid ppl is me on a level i can't even explain — 🌹 (@danielabella_fl) July 18, 2017

In May, a source told PEOPLE Swift and Alwyn are keeping their relationship away from prying eyes. “She wanted to get to know him without any chaos,” explained the source. According to The Sun, the “Blank Space” singer has been renting a house in North London and wore disguises while spending time with him in the U.K.

Earlier this month, fans were also disappointed when Swift didn’t host her annual star-studded Fourth of July party in Rhode Island.

In late June, she made an appearance in a pre-recorded video to congratulate Russell Westbrook — who is a longtime fan of the pop star — and also recently returned to Instagram to support her BFF Selena Gomez‘s new single “Fetish.”