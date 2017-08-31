Taylor Swift Music Video Director Joseph Kahn Blasts Gender ‘Double Standards’

The director of Taylor Swift’s music video for her polarizing new single “Look What You Made Me Do” has called out the “double standards” faced by Swift and other women.

Joseph Kahn, a frequent Swift collaborator — who previously helmed the videos for “Blank Space,””Bad Blood,” and “Wildest Dreams” — tweeted Wednesday, “If I plan something as a man I’m a ‘genius.’ If Taylor as a woman plans something she is ‘manipulative.’ Double standards. This is wrong.”

One of the most observed figures in pop culture, Swift has drawn intense scrutiny since the release of “Look What You Made Me Do” last week. In the first single from her forthcoming album Reputation (and its accompanying video), she declares that “the old Taylor” is dead and seemingly alludes to her former relationships with Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston and feuds with Katy Perry, Kanye West, and Kim Kardashian.

While the song has already smashed several records, it has also divided fans and inspired some unflattering think pieces. Vulture‘s Mark Harris, for example, called the song “an anthem that turns the abrogation of personal responsibility into a posturing statement of empowerment.”

Following Kahn’s initial tweet, the director retweeted a link to a Guardian opinion piece arguing that Swift is fighting an age-old battle with misogyny.

Kahn previously defended the “Look What You Made Me Do” video amid allegations of ripping off Beyoncé’s “Formation” music video.

