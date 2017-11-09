Taylor Swift Brings it Back to the Music in TGIT Performance Preview

Taylor Swift is squeezing out one more song before Reputation finally debuts at midnight tomorrow, Nov. 10.

Last week, we found out that Swift was set to perform a new track from her sixth studio album during ABC’s TGIT block on Nov. 9, and this morning we got a small glimpse of the performance. The exclusive special features the unreleased track “New Year’s Day” and will be presented during a break in Scandal, which airs at 9 p.m. ET. It’s Swift’s first performance of a new song in three years and her first television appearance promoting her highly anticipated album.

The 15-second clip shows Swift sitting at a piano surrounded by fans at one of her famed Secret Sessions in her Rhode Island home. Donning that red lip, classic thing, she takes a breath and… well, we have to wait for tonight to see what happens next.

TGIT kicks off with Grey’s Anatomy‘s 300th episode at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Scandal at 9 p.m. ET and How to Get Away With Murder at 10 p.m. ET. Freeform is set to air an extended version of the performance at 9 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 10 during a broadcast of The Duff.

Continuing her string of performances, SiriusXM also announced this morning that Swift will perform an exclusive acoustic performance in front of select subscribers tomorrow to celebrate Reputation‘s release. The performance will air on SiriusXM Hits 1 and through the SiriusXM app as well as online at siriusxm.com at 7 p.m. ET.