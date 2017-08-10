Taylor Swift Testifies About ‘Horrifying’ Alleged Assault: ‘A Light Switched Off in My Personality’

Taylor Swift took the stand in Denver federal court on Thursday, testifying against David Mueller, the former deejay accused of groping the singer.

“It was a definite grab, [a] very long grab,” Swift, 27, said in court Thursday, according to ABC’s Denver affiliate. “It was long enough for me to be completely sure it was intentional.”

Swift went into further detail about the “horrifying” and “shocking” experience, which stems from a standard meet-and-greet photo-op Swift held before her Red tour concert at the Pepsi Center in Denver on June 2, 2013.

“He stayed on my bare ass cheek as I lurched away from him uncomfortably,” Swift explained. “The first couple of milliseconds, I thought it must be a mistake. I moved to the side very quickly.”

Then Swift spoke of her allegation that Mueller’s hand went under her clothing, the outlet reported. “After this happened, a light switched off in my personality,” she said. “I just said in a monotone voice, ‘Thank you for coming.’”

At one point, Mueller’s attorney, Gabriel McFarland, reportedly asked Swift why the front of her skirt wasn’t ruffled in a photo taken at the time of the alleged incident. “Because my ass is located on the back of my body,” she fired back.

Mueller’s attorney pressed Swift about her response in the moment, to which she responded, “Your client could have taken a normal photo with me.”

Then he focused on the quality of security provided by her bodyguard, Greg Dent, asking why he didn’t take action as the situation unfolded. “[Mueller’s] hand was under my skirt,” she replied, adding, “[My] bare ass.”

McFarland pressed Swift about why the bodyguard was no longer employed to protect her. Swift indicated that “quite some time after this incident,” she was “restructuring our security team.” Though “we did offer him a position,” Dent declined the opportunity, Swift explained.

Further questioning Swift about her bodyguard, the attorney wondered if Swift and Dent had a special “signal” for emergencies. Swift said no.

Swift made it clear that she thought Mueller and his girlfriend were intoxicated during the alleged groping. “It appeared to me that the two of them had both had a couple of drinks beforehand, which is perfectly normal,” she said.

Though meet-and-greets are common for Swift, the singer indicated that this was the first time she felt groped. “What Mr. Mueller did was, like I said, very intentional, and the location was very intentional,” she said. “And I wasn’t going to blame [my bodyguard] Greg Dent…none of us expected this to happen. It had never happened before.”

Swift testified following emotional testimony from her mother, Andrea, on Wednesday.

Andrea — who is a familiar face at Swift’s sold-out concerts — said in court she first learned of Mueller’s alleged groping after her daughter’s concert on June 2, 2013. “Mom, a guy just grabbed my ass,” Andrea recalls Swift telling her in the dressing room after her show.

After Andrea saw the photo that was taken of Mueller, his girlfriend and Swift at the meet-and-greet, “I knew there was something horribly wrong in that picture,” she testified. “I know those eyes better than anybody. She was pulling away. She has that smile frozen on her face, but there’s something going on in her eyes. I just looked at it and I was sickened.”

Swift was “really shaken, she was humiliated, she was horribly embarrassed because he grabbed her bare ass,” Andrea testified.

Andrea also claimed Swift’s team approaches meet-and-greets differently now. “It’s absolutely shattered our trust. Our meet-and-greets are much smaller. We have metal detectors. We do background checks. It scared us really badly.”

Mueller himself took the stand both Tuesday and Wednesday, with his attorney Gabe McFarland arguing that his client did not grope Swift.

“Mueller absolutely unequivocally denies he put his hand under her skirt and grabbed her bottom or touched her inappropriately,” McFarland said. He told the court Swift cost Mueller his “dream job” at KYGO. “Mueller has been hurt and wants his good name back and he wants to be fairly compensated for income he lost and ability to earn income in the future,” said McFarland.

“My hand came into contact with a part of her body … what seemed to be a ribcage or ribs,” Mueller said during his testimony on Tuesday. He said that he did not mistake Swift’s ribs for her behind, adding that it’s a “humiliating thing to be accused of something that despicable.”

Mueller first sued Swift in 2015, claiming he lost his job after the singer’s security team accused him of groping her butt during a meet-and-greet at the Pepsi Center in June of 2013.

Mueller denied the allegations and also accused his colleague of sexually assaulting the singer, but a rep for Swift told PEOPLE at the time that “the radio station was given evidence immediately after the incident” and “made their independent decision.”

One month later, the “Out of the Woods” singer countersued Mueller, saying in court papers he “intentionally reached under her skirt, and groped with his hand an intimate part of her body in an inappropriate manner, against her will, and without her permission.”

Swift — who has been largely out of the spotlight in 2017 — is expected to take the stand at some point throughout the nine-day trial.