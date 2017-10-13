There’s no such thing as an unlucky Friday the 13th for Taylor Swift and her loyal Swifties!

On Friday, the Grammy winner surprised 100 personally selected fans to a Reputation “secret session” in the U.K. The group of fans were among the first to preview her highly anticipated sixth studio album.

The secret session is now a tradition for the star, whose favorite number is 13. When Swift released her fifth album 1989 in 2014, she hosted fans — who also got to pose for photos with her cat Olivia Benson — in her various homes for a sneak peek at all her new songs.

The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer, 27, has been extra busy interacting with her fans lately. Last week, Swift made U.K. fan Lara’s “life so much better” when she joined her live stream. The pop star then took it one step further by showing up to her sweet fan’s home on Wednesday along with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn‘s younger brother Patrick.

WHAT TH SHDNDN SHES SEEN ALL MT PICTUEES NSNNSNDNSMMDDMDMMDMSMSMSMDMDMDMMsm I MEAN STORY WHAT THENENDJSJDJDNNDNDMDMDMDMDMDMMD A post shared by lara ♡t+l+y+e~#1 hygtg stan☔︎ (@laraheartstaylor) on Oct 11, 2017 at 9:33am PDT

“On Thursday last week Taylor Nation DM’d me,” Lara told fellow Swifties after the experience. “They said Taylor would be sending me a package. I’m so grateful for Taylor Alison Swift.”

Based on social media reactions after the secret session on Friday, Swift’s fans who were invited to the event are truly shook.

I JUST WENT TO TAYLORS HOUSE, LISTENED TO REPUTATION EARLY AND MET TAYLOR IM SO EMOTIONAL RN 😭😭😭 #reputationsecretsession — Morgen 🐍 (@shakeitoff6202) October 13, 2017

I JUST MET TAYLOR SWIFT AND SHE KNEW MY NAME AND SHE CALLED ME BUDDY AND MY LIFE IS COMPLETE — abbie ~ reputation🖤 (@auntbeckyisbae) October 13, 2017

So I just met Taylor and she’s been stalking me for over a year and I’m crying #reputationsecretsessions — #POPTARTSQUAD4LYFE (@poptartsswift) October 13, 2017

How did I end up sitting on Taylor’s living room floor listening to her unreleased album with my best friends? #reputationsecretsessions — LetTheBlissBegin (@AlexWJ93) October 13, 2017

JUST GOT HOME FROM THE REPUTATION SECRET SESSION I LOVE TAYLOR SWIFT OMGSJSHDHSJ — Chlo♡repuTAYtion (@UgSoHeCallsMeUp) October 13, 2017

FRIDAY 13th BEST NIGHT EVER!!!! pic.twitter.com/tCq2NwN7jf — jess (@jessxtn) October 13, 2017

Reputation is set to be released on Nov. 10.