There’s no such thing as an unlucky Friday the 13th for Taylor Swift and her loyal Swifties!
On Friday, the Grammy winner surprised 100 personally selected fans to a Reputation “secret session” in the U.K. The group of fans were among the first to preview her highly anticipated sixth studio album.
The secret session is now a tradition for the star, whose favorite number is 13. When Swift released her fifth album 1989 in 2014, she hosted fans — who also got to pose for photos with her cat Olivia Benson — in her various homes for a sneak peek at all her new songs.
The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer, 27, has been extra busy interacting with her fans lately. Last week, Swift made U.K. fan Lara’s “life so much better” when she joined her live stream. The pop star then took it one step further by showing up to her sweet fan’s home on Wednesday along with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn‘s younger brother Patrick.
“On Thursday last week Taylor Nation DM’d me,” Lara told fellow Swifties after the experience. “They said Taylor would be sending me a package. I’m so grateful for Taylor Alison Swift.”
Based on social media reactions after the secret session on Friday, Swift’s fans who were invited to the event are truly shook.
Reputation is set to be released on Nov. 10.