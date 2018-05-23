Taylor Swift made another young fan’s dreams come true on Tuesday night.

Last month, 13-year-old Cora — who had been looking forward to attending the singer’s upcoming tour stop at CenturyLink Field in Seattle for months — was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, according to local station KING 5 News.

Though Cora was devastated after her doctors advised her to stay away from large crowds, the teen’s best friend Katherine hatched a plan to get her safely to the show.

Taylor Swift with Cora and Katherine

The local fire station got wind of the teens’ story after Katherine reached out to KING 5, and the station’s captain Jeff Bellinghausen offered his firefighters to drive Cora and Katherine to the stadium, according to the news station.

Surprised by a waiting ambulance on the day of the concert, Cora and Katherine were driven to a private entrance and even got to meet Swift before the superstar hit the stage.

“I didn’t think I was going to get to go to this concert because of all the people and all of the potential germs, and Katherine made it happen,” Cora told KING 5.

Swift performed in front of a crowd of 56,000 people and shared a video her dad Scott took of her flying across the stadium while singing “Delicate” on her Instagram account after the show.

The Grammy winner’s Reputation Stadium Tour will see her play dates across North America, Europe and Oceania through November.