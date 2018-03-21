Swiftie for Life! Taylor Swift Surprises Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa's Son with Concert Tickets

“Thanks, Taylor!” indeed.

Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa‘s son Sebastian Taylor got a very special delivery when he was gifted tickets to Taylor Swift‘s Reputation Stadium Tour — from the songstress herself!

Rose made sure her camera was rolling for when she shared the news with the 5-year-old, telling him as she presented him with a VIP box, “I have a surprise for you. Ready? Look at that — Taylor Swift sent that to you.”

Sebastian replied in disbelief, “Really? For real?”

After getting some help opening the box from his mom, Sebastian discovered what was inside: concert tickets as well as a note from the singer.

“Oh my God, she sent me a letter!” the boy exclaimed, before taking a look and asking, “What’s A-M-B-E-R?”

The 34-year-old model replied with a laugh, “That’s your mommy’s name!”

In the second part of the video, Sebastian gives a big smile to the camera and says, “Thanks, Taylor!”

Sebastian proved he was a major Swiftie back in October when Rose shared a video of her son rocking a pair of headphones and singing “Look What You Made Me Do” into a microphone.

“He loves him some @taylorswift,” the mom captioned the video, in which Sebastian nails every lyric to the song.

If having a common enemy makes you friends, Rose and Swift are thick are thieves. Both have a vendetta against Kanye West, who previously dated Rose and infamously had an ongoing feud with Swift.

However, Rose defended her ex after he released his song for “Famous,” which caused controversy for referencing the 28-year-old singer. Despite Swift’s denial, both West and his wife Kim Kardashian West said she was made aware of and approved the lyric.

“So, I’m not the biggest fan of Kanye … but I was next to him at the VMAs that year (where West famously jumped on stage during Swift’s speech and took the microphone away from her). I remember the repercussions after that,” Rose said on The Amber Rose Show in 2016.

Kanye West and Taylor Swift Kevin Mazur/WireImage

RELATED: Watch Taylor Swift Show Off Her Dance Moves Throughout Downtown L.A. in ‘Delicate’ Music Video

She recalled the backlash against West for the incident and felt he wouldn’t want to make the same mistake again.

“I know that Kanye would never ever go through that again by not calling Taylor and say, ‘Heads up, I’m about to go write this verse real quick. Just wanted to make sure you’re cool with it,’” she said. “I know that about Kanye.”