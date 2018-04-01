Taylor Swift Performs a Surprise Set at Nashville's Bluebird Cafe — and Does a Fireball Shot!

Taylor Swift will soon be departing on a stadium tour, but her surprise pre-Easter performance was a bit more intimate.

About 40 people at Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe were treated to an unexpected visit from the 28-year-old pop star on Saturday, according to The Tennessean. The outlet reported that country songwriter Craig Wiseman invited Swift to join him during his performance.

Swift, who started out her musical career performing at the club, reportedly told the crowd, “I wanted to say a big thank you to the Bluebird Cafe. I think any songwriter in town would echo my sentiments and say that this is kind of the only place where this exists — this particular place where you get to come and hear the writer’s take on the songs they’ve put out into the world.”

The singer played guitar and performed some of her classic hits, such as “Shake It Off” and “Love Story,” which she revealed Wiseman passed on writing with her, according to The Tennessean.

The Tennessean said that Swift further showed off her own songwriting abilities by performing “Better Man,” which she penned for Little Big Town.

John Shearer/Getty Images

Aside from awesome music, the crowd was also treated to a hilarious anecdote from when Swift attended Wiseman’s CMT afterparty and was down to party in the Fireball Whisky shot room, the outlet reported.

“I got her a shot of Fireball, and then I got her another one,” Wiseman reportedly said. “For the rest of the party, I would go get a shot of Fireball … and snake my hand through the people (on this balcony) in her general direction. I don’t even know if she took it, but it disappeared.”

Taylor Swift singing Shake It Off, one of her biggest hits at the place where she got discovered is the greatest thing I’ve seen today! 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5P6sZJYG8w — nico (@taylorsnewrep) April 1, 2018

Taylor Swift went to the Bluebird Cafe and performing "Better Man" tonight. pic.twitter.com/v154C4GcdX — SWIFTIES™ (@SwiftiesIndia) April 1, 2018

Then Swift had a confession: she and longtime pal Ed Sheeran swiped the “large, inflatable bottle of Fireball” from the bash.

Wiseman then pulled out small bottles of Fireball, and the two indulged in a shot together, The Tennessean said.

Taylor at the Bluebird Cafe 2004 vs. 2018 pic.twitter.com/GIx7iuyKm2 — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftDailyNews) April 1, 2018

While The Tennessean reported that Swift’s performance was filmed for the Bluebird Cafe’s 35th anniversary, a fan who was among the lucky patrons revealed on Instagram that security made sure the concert stayed a secret.

“They made us turn our phones off for her and they had security in the crowd watching to make sure cause they didn’t want people posting it on social media and causing other random people to show up,” Kelly Edwards wrote on Instagram in response to another fan’s comment.

Well. Just saw Taylor Swift at the Bluebird Cafe with about 50 other people. She is very talented. — Amanda Holpuch (@holpuch) April 1, 2018

Edwards, who shared that she dressed up as Swift for Halloween as a kid, concluded, “Nashville is truly a magical place.”