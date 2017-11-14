Taylor Swift Performs "New Year's Day" During Surprise Appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Surprise!

On Monday, Taylor Swift made an unannounced appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, during the comedian’s first show on air since the death of his mother Gloria.

The singer, 27, performed her new single “New Year’s Day” while playing the piano following the late night host’s monologue. Swift previously debuted the song during ABC’s TGIT programming last week.

Fallon teased the appearance on his Instagram earlier Monday, saying, “I wanted to make sure we have a very very special, big musical performance and we got one! Look what you made me do…”

All new Tonight Show tonight!!! Check it out – 11:30 NBC. #FallonTonight

And this is just the latest public outing in what has been a very busy week in New York City for Swift. On Saturday, she performed both “Call It What You Want” and “…Ready for It?” — two songs from her new album Reputation — for the first time on Saturday Night Live.

Will Heath/NBC

And on Sunday, she went on to surprise over 300 fans at an N.Y.C. pop up shop in support of her album.

Taylor just showed up and surprised fans at the NYC Pop-Up for #reputation merch tonight! THE BEST SURPRISE 😍 #repPopUpATT

The pop star’s sixth studio album — which debuted on Friday — is already on track to break multiple sales records.

According to data from Nielsen Music published by Billboard, Reputation sold more than 700,000 copies in its first day available, which puts Swift on track to sell more than 1 million records in the record’s first week — and it also means that after just one week on sale, Reputation could possibly become the year’s best-selling album.

Billboard reported that as of Nov. 2, Ed Sheeran‘s ÷ (Divide) was 2017’s top-seller with 1.29 million albums sold, but according to Variety, industry experts are anticipating that Reputation will sell 1.5 million copies in its first week.

Billboard also noted that Reputation would be the fourth of Swift’s records to sell at least 1 million copies in just one week, joining the ranks of Speak Now from 2010, as well as 2012’s Red and 2014’s 1989.

And on Monday, Swift announced stadium dates for an upcoming concert tour. Kicking off May 8 in Glendale, Arizona, the 27-date trek will support her sixth album before wrapping up in Arlington, Texas, on Oct. 6.

According to Swift’s website, additional concerts will be announced in the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.