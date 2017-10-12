Taylor Swift Pulls Off Sweet Surprise by Dropping by an English Superfan’s House

Taylor Swift might just have met her biggest fan yet – and pulled off one of her biggest surprises while she was at it.

The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer, 27, took UK fan Lara by surprise when the Grammy winner joined her live stream, which was recorded by a friend, last week.

When Lara figured out who was now watching her, she freaked out, not knowing far more was to come.

@tellytubbytaylor @cranberrytaylor HUGE CREDS TO ROBERT FOR SCREEN RECORDING MY REACTION!!!❤️❤️THIS IS SO HILARIOUS SKNNNNDNSNS !! @taylorswift @taylorswift A post shared by lara ♡t+l+y+e~#1 hygtg stan☔︎ (@laraheartstaylor) on Oct 6, 2017 at 4:49pm PDT

“What. The. H—,” Lara said. “Oh my God. I love you so much! Oh my god.”

A friend in the background asked her, “Are you joking?”

Lara didn’t seem to hear her, continuing to express her gratitude to Swift, crying through tears to say: “I have to say thank you for everything, you’ve actually made my life so much better.”

In a second post uploaded on Wednesday, Lara revealed that Swift had personally visited her.

“On Thursday, last week, Taylor Nation DM’d me,” she said. “They said Taylor would be sending me a package. I’m so grateful for Taylor Alison Swift.”

A post shared by lara ♡t+l+y+e~#1 hygtg stan☔︎ (@laraheartstaylor) on Oct 11, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

But of course she did far more than just send a gift, Swift personally delivered the package herself.

The songstress gave her young fan showed off pictures of herself and the “Shake It Off” singer as well T-shirts and sweatshirts from her Reputation line.

It is not clear why Swift is in the UK at the moment, however, her boyfriend Joe Alwyn lives in England.

Lara might also enjoy Swift’s new lifestyle app, which she announced on Wednesday. “The Swift Life” is a mix of multiple social media platforms, with each post pertaining to news and updates about the singer.

According to TheVerge.com, the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer will also be releasing her own set of emojis, called “Taymojis,” which fans can use in-app.