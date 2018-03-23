Taylor Swift Pledges Support for Gun Reform: 'No One Should Have to Go to School in Fear'

Taylor Swift is throwing her support behind the teenage shooting survivors who have organized a march in Washington, D.C. — and inspired “sibling marches” around the nation — this weekend to address gun violence issues.

“No one should have to go to school in fear of gun violence. Or to a nightclub. Or to a concert. Or to a movie theater. Or to their place of worship,” the Grammy winner, 28, captioned an Instagram photo on Friday. “I’ve made a donation to show my support for the students, for the March For Our Lives campaign, for everyone affected by these tragedies, and to support gun reform.”

“I’m so moved by the Parkland High School students, faculty, by all families and friends of victims who have spoken out, trying to prevent this from happening again,” she concluded.

In the days following the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which left 17 people dead, the student survivors banded together and made plans for Saturday’s March for Our Lives event in Washington, D.C., calling for legislation “to effectively address the gun violence issues that are rampant in our country.”

“The kids who need to take part in this are kids, everyday kids just like us,” Emma Gonzalez — a senior at the high school who spoke out in an 11-minute speech at an anti-gun rally in Fort Lauderdale just two days after the shooting — said in an interview with ABC News about the march. “All students should realize that a school shooting could happen anywhere.”

The Washington march will begin on Saturday at noon on Pennsylvania Avenue, between 3rd and 12th streets NW.

In addition to student speakers, celebrities including Miley Cyrus, Common, Jennifer Hudson, Lin-Manuel Miranda and more will be joining them onstage.

In February, George and Amal Clooney donated $500,000 to “March for Our Lives” – a sum later matched by Oprah Winfrey, who tweeted “George and Amal, I couldn’t agree with you more.”

“We both feel very strongly that this is your march. Your moment. Young people are taking it to the adults and that has been your most effective tool. The fact that no adults will speak on the stage in DC is a powerful message to the world that if we can’t do something about gun violence then you will. The issue is going to be this, anyone you ask would feel proud to be interviewed by you but it’s so much more effective if it’s young people,” Clooney told the students in a letter published by The Guardian newspaper in London on Friday.

Those who want to learn more about March for Our Lives or how to contribute can do so on the event website.