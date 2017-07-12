Your Complete Guide to the Current Status of Taylor Swift's Squad Members

LORDE

Current squad status: Still very much in.

In an interview with an Australian news outlet in July 2017, Lorde made comments some interpreted as suggesting she was on the outs with Swift. "You know, you make friends in different places, but I think for the most part I'm not, like, calling my idols for advice necessarily," she said during her appearance when the interviewer suggested the "Green Light" crooner was a member of Swift's squad.

Shortly after her interview, the pop star tweeted a statement clarifying that that's not the case. "Taylor is a dear friend," she wrote. "I love her very much ... Really sh--ty to wake up to headlines about whether or not you've jumped ship on someone you deeply respect and ride for. I want to say one more time that Taylor has been there for me in all my dark and light moments these past five years. All of them."