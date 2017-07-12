Music
Your Complete Guide to the Current Status of Taylor Swift's Squad Members
So, are they still in or out?
10 Times the Pretty Little Liars Squad's IRL Friendship Made Our Hearts Melt Forever
LORDE
Current squad status: Still very much in.
In an interview with an Australian news outlet in July 2017, Lorde made comments some interpreted as suggesting she was on the outs with Swift. "You know, you make friends in different places, but I think for the most part I'm not, like, calling my idols for advice necessarily," she said during her appearance when the interviewer suggested the "Green Light" crooner was a member of Swift's squad.
Shortly after her interview, the pop star tweeted a statement clarifying that that's not the case. "Taylor is a dear friend," she wrote. "I love her very much ... Really sh--ty to wake up to headlines about whether or not you've jumped ship on someone you deeply respect and ride for. I want to say one more time that Taylor has been there for me in all my dark and light moments these past five years. All of them."
RUBY ROSE
Current squad status: Definitely in.
Rose, who attended Swift's 2016 Fourth of July bash, proved she's an ardent supporter of her famous friend when she came to her defense following the release of Katy Perry's 2017 single, "Swish Swish" – reportedly about Swift. "I just think with everything going on in the world to go from rebranding as political activist only to ditch it and go low.. is.. a bummer," the Orange Is the New Black star tweeted, alluding to Perry.
ED SHEERAN
Current squad status: Still in!
While speaking to Rolling Stone for his March 2017 cover story, the "Shape of You" singer opened up about his friendship with the musician — and how he very much still has her back after all these years.
"She's omnipresent because she's the most famous woman in the world, so she can't make the decision to not be in the press," Sheeran told the magazine. "I always stick up for Taylor."
ELLIE GOULDING
Current squad status: We're not sure.
Goulding was in the "Bad Blood" video, performed alongside Swift on her 1989 world tour and introduced the star to Calvin Harris — whom Swift would go on to date for more than a year — but the "Love Me Like You Do" crooner hasn't made an appearance on Swift's Instagram lately. At the 2016 GQ Men of the Year Awards, Goulding was spotted sitting next to Harris — whom she also dated for two months in 2013 — but no word if the impromptu hangout caused a rift in Goulding's friendship with Swift.
LILY ALDRIDGE
Current squad status: Still going strong!
Following her split from Tom Hiddleston in September 2016, Swift enjoyed a girls' night out in N.Y.C. with the Victoria's Secret model. "We are a really nice group of women who support each other and really, genuinely have each others' back and it's awesome," Aldridge told E! News that October. "That's something to be about."
And Swift seems to feel the same about the Angel, posting a sweet message on Instagram in honor of Aldridge's 31st birthday last November. "I don't know how you balance being so effortlessly great at so many things, and being the most amazing friend to so many of us," Swift wrote. "You're always there to talk to, lean on, and dance with. Love you so much."
HAILEE STEINFELD
Current squad status: In — but not super close.
"I think people think we spend a lot more time together than we actually do!" Steinfeld told Seventeen in August 2016. "She's amazing though."
MARTHA HUNT
Current squad status: In!
A few months after coming to Swift's defense following Twitter's #KimExposedTaylorParty in July 2016, Hunt reunited with her pal. In September 2016, Hunt was spotted cuddling with Swift's cat, Meredith, at the singer's home. "Martha melting Meredith's ice cold heart," the Grammy winner captioned a video of the pair.
DAKOTA JOHNSON
Current squad status: Friends who most likely don't see each other very often.
The last reported Johnson-Swift sighting was back in October 2016 at a Kings of Leon concert, which was also attended by Cara Delevingne, Martha Hunt and Lily Aldridge. The Fifty Shades Darker star and "Blank Space" singer first became friends as Swift was working on "I Don't Want to Live Forever" with Zayn Malik for the Fifty Shades soundtrack — which, as pictured, prompted a FaceTime session with fellow squad member Cara Delevingne.
SELENA GOMEZ
Current squad status: It would be really weird if she wasn't in.
Mostly because of their history: "I've known her for 10 years. She's been one of my best friends through thick and thin, walked by my side," Gomez said on ITV's Lorraine in March 2016. "Her whole family has been so supportive of me and yeah, she's been there during crucial points in my life and in my career."
Most recently in June 2017, Gomez coyly addressed Swift's new romance with boyfriend Joe Alwyn. "Honestly, if my friends are happy, that makes me happy," the "Bad Liar" songstress told SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up. "That's all I care about."
LENA DUNHAM
Current squad status: In — but don't expect Dunham to participate in those big group hangouts.
The Girls and Lenny Letter creator has always defended Swift — particularly when it comes to the unfair portrayal of her high-profile relationships — but that doesn't mean Dunham is willing to partake in big squad meetups.
"I'm more of a one-on-one hanger," Dunham, who appeared in Swift's "Bad Blood" music video, told Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show in February 2017. "A big group hang is not my specialty."
JACK ANTONOFF
Current squad status: Songwriting partners and friends.
When you spend as much time together as Antonoff — who just so happens to be dating fellow squad member Lena Dunham — and Swift (the Bleachers frontman is the songwriting whisperer to the singer), and still manage to put out a critically acclaimed album like 1989, experiencing "Bad Blood" is out of the question.
ABIGAIL ANDERSON
Current squad status: Always and forever.
Anderson and Swift have known each other since high school, with the singer's bestie (and OG squad member) inspiring her hit song, "Fifteen." The pair continue to support one another — Swift threw Anderson a surprise birthday party in 2015 and invited her to her 2016 Fourth of July party. In July 2016, Anderson came to Swift's defense, slamming Kanye West after a recording of his phone call with the singer was leaked.
KARLIE KLOSS
Current squad status: Of course she's in, duh.
In an October 2016 Women's Health cover story, Kloss spoke about the importance of "having strong friends," alluding to Swift's squad of empowering women. "Having a support group is everything," the supermodel told the magazine. "It's so important to have friends that you can rely on, that you can lean on no matter what you're going through — good times and bad ... I feel really lucky I've met a lot of amazing, amazing women along the way and I hope that they'll be in my life forever."
GIGI HADID
Current squad status: Very close.
Considering that Swift and Hadid's boyfriend Zayn Malik recently collaborated on "I Don't Want to Live Forever" for the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, it's safe to say the supermodel and singer are on very good terms. Car karaoke sessions aside, the pair continues to be close.
"I've lost a lot of friends because I'll get busy for a short period of time, and they're not reaching out, but if I don't reach out, then it’s like I’ve changed," Hadid admitted in her cover story for the June/July issue of Harper's Bazaar. "The time I do have off, it's not even enough to give everyone I love attention. I'm good with [the friends] I've got."
CARA DELEVINGNE
Current squad status: Still tight.
Following Delevingne's hilarious admission that she pulled an epic prank during Swift's Fourth of July party in 2016, the onesie-clad model was spotted leaving the singer's N.Y.C. home after a sleepover in September 2016. Only mad love here.
UZO ADUBA
Current squad status: In!
Aduba may have hit the stage (twice!) during the singer's 1989 tour, but who knew Swift and the Orange Is the New Black star were close enough to party together on the Fourth of July? "It is definitely a lot of dessert making and barbecuing. We love a barbecue!" Aduba told Kelly Ripa in October 2016, recounting her time with Swift and the rest of the squad. "I went there for the Fourth of July, and she’s just amazing."
EMMA STONE
Current squad status: We're sensing a falling out.
Stone and Swift first met back in 2008 and made their red carpet debut together at the 2010 premiere of Easy A. The Oscar winner and then-boyfriend Andrew Garfield even snagged a coveted invite to Swift's Fourth of July bash in 2014. Their last reported hangout was five months after the party, when the singer saw Stone perform in Cabaret on Broadway. But there may be hope for the formerly close-knit BFFs. Stone and Swift's boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, wrapped filming scenes for the upcoming movie, The Favourite, in May. Only time will tell if the press tour and subsequent premiere will lead to a Swift-Stone reunion in the near future.
JAIME KING
Current squad status: In – and likely forever.
ICYMI: Swift is godmother to King's second son, Leo Thames – and according to the model-actress, Swift is living up to the title. "She's amazing. She's great!" King revealed in December 2016. "As she is with everybody around her." Swift even made a donation to Cedars-Sinai in honor of her godson, who had to undergo major heart surgery as a newborn. "Taylor Swift does so many selfless acts that go unnoticed because she does them silently, from such a great place of unconditional giving," King posted on Instagram.
SERAYAH
Current squad status: We're not sure.
While the Empire actress recently opened up about being on stage with Swift (she described the experience as a "high") in a December 2016 Coveteur interview, Serayah didn't go into detail about their friendship. The actress did open up about squad hangouts when speaking with the New York Daily News, however. "[We] just girl talk and hang out like any other time you’d hook up with a girlfriend and have sushi and catch up," she said in February 2016. "Let's just say a lot of them are supermodels. Even I wish sometimes I was like 5'8" to 5'10", like them!"
ZENDAYA
Current squad status: She doesn't do "squads."
After meeting over text message and embarking on a seemingly perfect friendship that included a "Bad Blood" cameo, Zendaya revealed she doesn't have a squad. "My squad?! What is my squad? I don't really have a squad, I just have friends," she told Complex in 2015. As for who she considers to be a close friend, the actress-singer revealed her best guy friend is "not an industry kid; I don't do industry kids."
RACHEL PLATTEN
Current squad status: We haven't seen them together in a while.
Swift's such a fan of Platten's hit tune "Fight Song" that she Instagrammed the album art, wore a T-shirt with the lyrics on it and invited Platten up on stage during a 1989 show in Philadelphia. "She's just as wonderful and lovely as she seems," Platten said during a 2015 interview.
BLAKE LIVELY
Current squad status: Still in!
Lively and Swift went amusement park-hopping together in Australia back in August 2016 – and exchanged cat-themed birthday pies. So of course, Lively – and her husband, Ryan Reynolds – earned an invite to Swift's Independence Day fête. Swift even commented on Lively's Instagram in October 2016, which was posted in honor of her husband’s birthday. "Thanks guys," Swift wrote. "Now I’m drowning in tears of joy."
KELSEA BALLERINI
Current squad status: They're tight.
Being in the squad isn't all epic Fourth of July parties and 1989 concert cameos: Fellow country crooner Ballerini came over for coffee and a "girls night in" back in January 2016, which Swift documented on Instagram, naturally. In February 2017, Ballerini recalled the moment Swift (unintentionally) made her cry happy tears. "I got home that night and I was laying in bed, and she posted the picture of me and her from that night on her Instagram. And I looked at it and I bawled," she said of the day after performing alongside Swift during her 1989 tour. "It was the first time that it actually hit me what had happened that night."
The pair also hung out in early November in Nashville at the CMAs and later that month headed to N.Y.C. to see Kinky Boots on Broadway.
HAIM
Current squad status: Yes, but they're pretty secretive about it.
While Swift has remained mum on social media, she did take the time out to give Haim a shout-out when the band's new single, "Want You Back," was released in May 2017. As for what the sisters think of the singer? The trio didn't exactly spill details during a June 2017 interview with the U.K.'s Evening Standard. When asked what they learned from touring with her, Alana Haim said, "Each tour, you always take something from." How about a future collaboration? "The door is always open," Alana said. And when it comes to social media trolls, do they ever feel the need to defend Swift? "We can't speak for anyone but ourselves," Esme Haim chimed in.
CAMILA CABELLO
Current squad status: Still in!
Although we haven't seen much of the songstress on Swift's Instagram account — aside from the former Fifth Harmony member's squad-studded birthday party in March 2016 — Cabello told Seventeen the pair bond over similar outlooks on life and love.
"The reason we became friends was purely because we think the same way about a lot of things," Cabello said in the magazine's the March/April 2017 issue. "We’re both really sensitive and emotional when it comes to love. We love love, and we love writing songs about love."
