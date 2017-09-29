“We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” is definitely not about Spotify.

Taylor Swift and the streaming platform released a new playlist titled “Songs Taylor Loves” on Friday. Curated by Swift herself, songs include pop hits like Charli XCX’s bop “Boys” and the lead single from Miley Cyrus’ new album, “Malibu.”

Clocking in at 4 hours and 26 minutes, the 69-song playlist is somewhat of an indie-pop lover’s dreamscape with appearances by the National and Iron & Wine. What was it that Swift used to say about indie records?

In the selection, you’ll also find fellow reigning ladies of pop Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Kesha and Lady Gaga, along with noted pal Ed Sheeran and songwriting collaborator Jack Antonoff (in the form of his band Bleachers).

Swift clearly has a thing for atmospheric, emotional pop and slick production; Lana Del Rey, The xx and Halsey are proof. Then there are the unexpected picks: Rihanna’s edgy “Kiss It Better,” R&B breakout Kehlani, ethereal cool-girl Banks, Donald Glover’s falsetto-heavy Childish Gambino on “Redbone,” breakout teen hitmaker Khalid. Plenty of Brits beyond Sheeran also make the cut, from former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher to former One Direction star Niall Horan to former “You’re Beautiful” singer James Blunt and next-on-the-radar talent Dermot Kennedy.

Notably absent: aside from a track by her “Bad Blood” collaborator Kendrick Lamar, there’s pretty much no rap or hip-hop to be found here (including, of course, anything from Kanye West). And not a whiff of rival Katy Perry made the cut.

Swift also hasn’t forgotten her country roots, putting in tracks by Maren Morris, Dierks Bentley and Brett Young for good measure. The main takeaway is that her taste is wide-ranging, whether she’s jamming out to Skrillex or chilling out with Bon Iver. But be warned: this isn’t a pump-up playlist. If anything, it’s the kind you put on when you’re ready to get deep into your feelings, with her selections invariably skewing towards the down-tempo and more melancholy tracks for her artists of choice. Turn this one on when you’re ready to curl up with a cat as the weather gets cold. Sounds on-brand.

Swift tweeted a link to the playlist on Friday without comment. The pop star and Spotify previously had a notoriously tense relationship after she famously removed all her music from the streaming service in 2014. “Music is art, and art is important and rare. Important, rare things are valuable. Valuable things should be paid for. It’s my opinion that music should not be free,” Swift penned in an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal in 2014.

Spotify later said that they hoped Swift would change her mind; Swift continued to hold her ground and said, “Well, [people] can still listen to my music if they get it on iTunes“; Spotify kept on doing their thing; and just this summer, Swift came back to the streaming platform, eventually breaking records with her new single “Look What You Made Me Do.”

All’s well that ends well, and now you have a new playlist to listen to while you hide away and find your peace of mind!

You can check out the playlist on Spotify or stream it above.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com