Newscaster Sneaks Taylor Swift Song Titles into Her Traffic Report — and the Singer Loves It

This newscaster’s reputation certainly won’t suffer after getting approval from Taylor Swift herself.

Laura Hettiger, who works for St. Louis’ KMOV station and serves as co-host of Great Day St. Louis, decided to put a musical twist on her morning traffic report, Friday, in honor of the 27-year-old songstress dropping her new album.

Hettiger incorporated Swift’s song names and lyrics into the broadcast, like advising viewers that there was plenty of “Blank Space” on the roads heading downtown and to be “Fearless” as they headed out to clear highways.

Swift herself saw the report thanks to her family members in the area and made sure to alert Hettiger to her approval via social media.

“My cousins in St. Louis sent this to me,” the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer wrote on Twitter Saturday. “I LOVE YOU @ LauraKHettiger.”

My cousins in St. Louis sent this to me. I LOVE YOU @LauraKHettigerhttps://t.co/OvC349nq8y — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 11, 2017

The Grammy winner dropped her new album, Reputation, shortly before midnight on Thursday, and it appears to be everything her Swifties have been hoping for.

While many of the songs reveal intimate details about her secret relationship with boyfriend Joe Alwyn, Swift — who spent most of 2016 in hiding — also tells her side of the story on her past relationships and her feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West.

She additionally wrote a heartfelt letter to fans in Reputation‘s album booklet. “Here’s something I’ve learned about people,” she wrote. “We think we know someone, but the truth is that we only know the version of them they have chosen to show us.”

She continued, “We are never just good or just bad. We are mosaics of our worst selves and our best selves, our deepest secrets and our favorite stories to tell at a dinner party, existing somewhere between our well-lit profile photo and our drivers license shot.”

“I’ve been in the public eye since I was 15-years-old. On the beautiful, lovely side of that, I’ve been so lucky to make music for a living and look out into crowds of loving, vibrant people. On the other side of the coin, my mistakes have been used against me, my heartbreaks have been used as entertainment, and my songwriting has been trivialized as ‘oversharing,’ ” added Swift.

“Let me say it louder again, louder for those in the back… We think we know someone, but the truth is that we only know the version of them they have chosen to show us,” she concluded. “There will be no further explanation. There will just be reputation.”