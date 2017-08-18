Taylor Swift’s social media accounts and websites were wiped clean on Friday morning, ­leaving fans in a frenzy and wondering whether the 27-year-old star had been hacked, or is on the verge of dropping a new album.

The “Blank Space” singer — or someone with access to her account — appears to have unfollowed all her followers online, deleted all posts on her Instagram and Tumblr pages, and stripped all content from her website.

Her avatar photo was removed from all her social sites as well — including her Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter pages, where a few of Swift’s posts remained as of early afternoon.

A rep for Swift did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

So is Swift erasing history — on the three year anniversary of announcing her 1989 album and dropping “Shake It Off,” no less? Or is the Grammy winner just prepping for new music? The Swifties were surely curious.

WHAT TF ARE YOU UP TO @TAYLORSWIFT13?!?!?! — harper (@harperln) August 18, 2017

All Taylor Swift's social medias are like this.

Is the new era coming or she has been hacked ?? pic.twitter.com/mgElp9n6El — Taylor Swift Now (@TaylorSwiftN0W) August 18, 2017

Ladies and gentlemen, Taylor Swift has broke the Internet. pic.twitter.com/CwxrGtDg2A — Taylor Swift Facts (@TSwiftFCT) August 18, 2017

Taylor Swift casually crashing the internet. — pisheshi. (@danielamlis) August 18, 2017

TAYLOR SWIFT IS COMING SHE DID NOT COME TO PLAY THIS TIME TRY AND STOP YOUR FAVES FROM RELEASING NEW MUSIC pic.twitter.com/BVBQmfphpx — TS6 IS FUCKIN COMING (@taylorshero1) August 18, 2017

I WOKE UP LITERALLY 7 MINUTES AGO WHAT IN THE WORLD IS GOING ON WITH TAYLOR SWIFT. — jordyn 🙂 (@jordynkrusee) August 18, 2017

"Taylor Swift is officially coming! She has blacked out all of her social media-" pic.twitter.com/UtPzLzeCXl — melanie (@swiftqomez) August 18, 2017

What if Taylor really did JUST get hacked, and now we all believe she has new music coming? pic.twitter.com/Teo1vh6ZsS — Haus Of Wolfboy (@lustforartpop) August 18, 2017

“What TF are you up too?” one user asked her.

“Is this the new era coming or has she been hacked?” another wondered.

(A hacker appeared to claim responsibility for the attack on Instagram, though his page had now gone private and the attack is unverified).

RELATED VIDEO: Taylor Swift Makes ‘Generous’ Donation to Mariska Hargitay’s Foundation for Survivors of Sexual Assault

As speculation continues, Swift appears to be focusing on the positive in the wake of her court victory in her case against former radio host David Mueller — who was found guilty of assault and battery against Swift for groping her during a meet-and-greet photo session in June 2013.

On Monday, Swift released a statement to PEOPLE thanking the judge and jury “for their careful consideration,” as well as her attorneys “for fighting for me and anyone who feels silenced by a sexual assault, and especially anyone who offered their support throughout this four-year ordeal and two-year long trial process.”

“I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this,” she continued. “My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves.”

Swift was awarded $1 in the groping verdict. On Wednesday, she made an “extremely generous financial investment in the movement to end sexual violence” — donating an unspecified amount of money to friend and actress Mariska Hargitay‘s Joyful Heart Foundation.