'Happy Holidayssss': Taylor Swift Sent Out Snake Christmas Cards to Her Friends

The Christmas cards Taylor Swift sent to her nearest and dearest have been revealed.

Like most of us, Swift sent greetings cards to her friends and family during the festive period but instead of Reindeer or Santa on the design, Swift kept things a bit more on brand.

In a Snapchat story from music talent manager Andrew Gertler, Taylor Swift’s festive card choice was revealed to be a snake in a candy-cane colored pattern.

‘Happy Holidayssss’ the front read, while the card itself stated: “May your reputation shine bright this holiday season! Love, Taylor.” See pictures of the snapchat below.

Meanwhile, Swift has helped a fan buy a house after learning she had been homeless for eight months of her pregnancy.

Stephanie, the fan in question, was surprised by the singer backstage after she performed in Manchester.

Sharing her story on The Swift Life app, Stephanie explained she had been “contemplating posting this story for a while,” saying she had ultimately decided to share what the star had done for her with the world.

“What many of you don’t know is that for eight months of my pregnancy I was homeless,” she wrote. “Long story short our first flat was condemned for health and safety reasons and we lost everything.”

She continued to explain that her partner lost his job around the same time. “My mum told Taylor and just asked her to make me feel special at her show I was attending in Manchester,” she continued. “After the show Taylor took us back to her dressing room where she told me, ‘Stephanie, you’ve been in my life for a long time and you’ve never asked me for anything. You could have reached out and I would have helped you. But you didn’t. Your mum told me…’”

Stephanie said the singer had explained she wanted to reimburse her for the ticket she had bought for that night, but actually helped her and her partner buy “a home and all I needed for my baby”. “She told me, ‘I want you to be able to enjoy your little girl, not have to worry about all this stuff,’” the fan said.

She added: “That night she gave me her hand and lifted me off the ground. The same way she’s done for 12 years. I love her forever.”