Taylor Swift Slams Kanye West on New Song ‘This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things’

Taylor Swift was accused of being a snake and a liar after Kim Kardashian West leaked an edited phone call between the Grammy winner and her husband last summer, but now the singer is telling her side of the story.

In a biting new track off her album Reputation titled “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things,” Swift slams West for being two-faced.

“It was so nice being friends again / There I was giving you a second chance / But you stabbed me in the back while shaking my hand,” she sings on the song.

Directly addressing the infamous leaked call over the lyrics to his song “Famous,” Swift calls out West — whom she’s had a rocky relationship with since 2009 after he interrupted her MTV VMAs acceptance speech — for getting her on the phone only to “mind-twist” her.

The star, 27, also appears to touch upon West’s strained relationship with JAY-Z, who opened up about his own feud with the rapper, 40, last summer.

“But I’m not the only friend you’ve lost lately / Mm mm / If only you weren’t so shady,” sings Swift.

Swift also reveals her boyfriend Joe Alwyn “ain’t readin’ what they call me lately” and that her mom Andrea Swift “had to listen to all this drama.”

RELATED VIDEO: Taylor Swift Drops New Song ‘Call It What You Want’

As for any chance of a reconciliation between the pair? Sounds like it’s never going to happen.

“‘Cause forgiveness is a nice thing to do / I can’t even say it with a straight face,” sings Swift, laughing.