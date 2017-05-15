Taylor Swift Lines Up Sexual Assault Expert for Case Against DJ Who Allegedly Touched Her During Meet and Greet

Taylor Swift is gearing up for trial.

Two years after losing his job as a radio host at KYGO, David Mueller sued the singer in September 2015, saying she cost him his job after Swift claimed he groped her during a meet-and-greet session. One month later, Swift, 27, filed a counter suit against Mueller, stating in legal docs she “will serve as an example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts.”

Mueller recently filed a motion to bar testimony from Lorraine Bayard de Volo, a women and gender studies professor at the University of Colorado Boulder, whom Swift has lined up as an expert to analyze Mueller’s behavior as consistent with perpetrator of sexual assault, according to The Wrap. A trial date has been set for early August.

According to the site, Bayard de Volo (whom Mueller’s lawyers claim has no experience as an expert witness) is quoted as saying Mueller “felt his job security was threatened, his identity as a radio personality was threatened, and his masculinity was threatened” before he met Swift. “This perfect storm of threats to Mr. Mueller’s perceived status is consistent with the well-settled, academically accepted, perceived threats to status that motivate a man to commit sexual harassment or assault,” states Bayard de Volo in her report, according to the outlet.

According to court documents from Swift’s countersuit previously obtained by PEOPLE, Mueller and his girlfriend were participating in a meet-and-greet in 2013 with Swift when he “intentionally reached under her skirt, and groped with his hand an intimate part of her body in an inappropriate manner, against her will, and without her permission.”

After the alleged incident, the star was “surprised, upset, offended, and alarmed” and informed her photographer, tour manager and security team, according to the papers.

In the docs, Mueller admitted Swift had been groped but blamed his “superior” at KYGO, Eddie Haskell.

“Ms. Swift knows exactly who committed the assault — it was Mueller — and she is not confused in the slightest about whether her long-term business acquaintance, Mr. Haskell, was the culprit,” stated Swift’s countersuit.

Swift will be donating any money she wins from the suit to “charitable organizations dedicated to protecting women from similar acts of sexual assault and personal disregard,” according to her filing.