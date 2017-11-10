See Taylor Swift's Sexiest Reputation Lyrics — and Which Song Made Her Dad Blush

Taylor Swift has hinted at her sexuality on her past albums (see her 1989 hit Style), but she’s no longer playing coy on Reputation.

In several songs, the Grammy winner, 27, sings about intimate moments in her bedroom (most signs point towards her 26-year-old boyfriend Joe Alwyn), and the lyrics are so hot on one particular song her parents reportedly left the room during one of her secret sessions.

“Say my name and everything just stops / I don’t want you like a best friend / Only bought this dress so you could take it off, take it off / Carve your name into my bed post,” she sings on “Dress,” which according to fans is the song that made her dad Scott cover his ears.

Apparently Scott and Andrea left the room in the SS when Dress played…. I guess it's a sexy song then. So excited!! — Reputation (@ShreeTaylor13) November 8, 2017

Scott was full on blushing the entire time during Dress, so that's that fam. — MET TAYLOR💕 (@Taylor_SlaysAll) November 8, 2017

The room felt like it got 10 times hotter when Dress came on… maybe that’s why Andrea walked out🤔👀 — ALEX MET TAYLOR (@SwiftieAlex) November 8, 2017

after taylor played dress it was silent for .1 second and I accidentally said "TAYLOR" out loud as if I were scolding my child and she looked at me and said "I know" — giselle🍒 (@alltoowellmp3) November 8, 2017

The track isn’t the only sexy song on the album, however.

On “Delicate,” “Dancing with Our Hands Tied,” “So It Goes” and “King of My Heart,” Swift also sings about a lover who is heating up her world.

“Move to me, I’m your American queen / And you move to me, like I’m a Mo-town Beat / And we rule the kingdom inside of my room,” she sings on “King.”

In “So It Goes,” she sings about leaving “scratches down your back” and in “Dancing with Our Hands Tied,” she reveals her bed has been turned into a “secret oasis.”

Swift and Alwyn’s relationship became public in May but they began dating months before. An insider recently told PEOPLE the superstar’s loved ones are hoping for a happy ending for the pair.

“It’s a great relationship that everyone hopes will last. Joe could definitely be the one,” said the insider. “Their relationship is very different from Taylor’s past ones. Just like Taylor, Joe is a homebody. He loves being an actor but doesn’t like the celebrity part of it. It’s pretty special to find someone you’re on the same page with.”