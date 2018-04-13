Did Taylor Swift Reveal a Clue About Her Relationship with Joe Alwyn in Her 'September' Cover?

Just call her the queen of hidden messages.

In her cover of Earth, Wind and Fire’s “September,” Taylor Swift made a subtle tweak to the song’s lyrics — and fans think it’s likely a reference to a special date with boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

“Do you remember / The 28th night of September?” sings Swift on her cover of the song, which originally contains the date “21st night of September.”

That 28th of September really made me think for a moment because I though she sung the wrong lyrics. 🧐 Then I just thought, maybe September 28 has a significance to @taylorswift13's life. 😘

It's isn't a mistake. It's the touch of a genius. ❤ pic.twitter.com/rYdTeMqivX — Jamevir Peregrin (@Jamevir2602) April 13, 2018

Me being detectivey after @taylorswift13 changed the date to “September 28!” Shifty Swifty is on the loose! @taylornation13 #TaylorSpotifySessions pic.twitter.com/94ZO7iTShq — Melissa🐍REP= 1st TOUR| METLIFE 2 (@Melissamy108) April 13, 2018

Everyone trying to figure out why September 21 was changed to September 28 #TaylorSpotifySingles pic.twitter.com/nLSQ12ExpR — madi ♡ // 39 Days (@madivv_) April 13, 2018

The “New Year’s Day” singer — who was photographed walking out and about on Sept. 28, 2016 in New York City — and her British beau, 27, haven’t spoken publicly about their relationship or revealed when they officially began dating, but they reportedly dated for months before the romance was made public.

The duo were first photographed together attending a Kings of Leon concert on Oct. 12, 2016 with a group of friends.

RELATED: Taylor Swift’s Brother Austin Reveals His Favorite Reputation Song — Find Out His ‘Meaningful’ Pick

Gardiner Anderson/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

In a press release about the cover (she also released a Spotify Single version of “Delicate“), the star, 28, reveals she chose to record “September” for “sentimental reasons.”

The couple have only been spotted in public together a handful of times but were photographed hiking in Malibu last month days before Swift premiered her music video for “Delicate” at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Bryan Steffy/Getty; Mike Marsland/WireImage

“It’s a great relationship that everyone hopes will last,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “Joe could definitely be the one.”

Swift has been busy rehearsing for her upcoming Reputation Stadium Tour, which kicks off next month in Glendale, Arizona.