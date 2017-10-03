Taylor Swift Sent Flowers to Police Station After Female Officer Was Injured in Las Vegas Shooting

Taylor Swift has reached out to one survivor of the tragic Las Vegas shooting.

The singer, 27, sent the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Community Police Station in Pacoima, California, multiple bouquets of flowers after one of their officers was shot at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, according to LAPD Intel Analyst Kimberlee Binder.

“Talk about a class act! @taylorswift sent multiple bouquets of flowers and plants to our station, as one of our officers was shot in Las Vegas last night. This is one of the smaller arrangements. Beautiful flowers can bring a smile to anyone’s face. Much respect,” Binder wrote on Instagram Monday along with a photo of a multi-colored arrangement of roses, sunflowers, and daisies.

On Monday, the LAPD confirmed a female officer was injured at Sunday’s outdoor country music festival that was at the end of its third day and Jason Aldean was performing the closing set.

“Thank you to all who have called and experienced concerns of our Foothill Female Officer. She is stable and doing well. We wish everyone who remains in Las Vegas and in attendance safe returns,” the LAPD wrote on Facebook Monday.

“Several off-duty LAPD employees traveled to Las Vegas to enjoy the festival and we have confirmed that one officer was struck by gunfire during the shooting. While that officer is expecting to make a full recovery, it is still unclear who else may have been injured trying to get to safety,” the statement said.

ABC7 reported that the female officer was struck in the knee.

On Monday evening, officials said that at least 59 people had been killed and 527 more were injured.

On Sunday night, gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire from his 32nd-floor hotel room at the Mandalay Bay casino on the crowd of more than 22,000 at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Swift was among the chorus of celebrities who sent their thoughts and prayers to victims of the deadly incident, which has become the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

“There are no words to express the helplessness and sorrow my broken heart feels for the victims in Vegas and their families,” Swift tweeted.

How to Help and Learn About Loved Ones

Friends and family are asked to report missing people believed to be connected to the shooting using the hotline 1-800-536-9488.

Anyone with photo or video evidence of the shooting is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The city of Las Vegas has established a Family Reunification Center to help connect relatives with the more than 500 people who were injured.

In addition, city officials urged those locally who wish to donate blood to visit one of two donation centers operated by United Blood Services, either at 6930 W. Charleston in Las Vegas or at 601 Whitney Ranch Drive in Henderson, Nevada.

A victims’ fund has been started on GoFundMe by Steve Sisolak the Clark County, Nevada, commission chair. Other groups providing relief include the local chapter of the American Red Cross and the National Compassion Fund.