Taylor Swift Sends Newlywed Fans Flowers for the Wedding Day: 'Have the Most Magical Day'

Taylor Swift gave two of her biggest fans the surprise of a lifetime on Jan. 12, when she sent them flowers and a personalized note to celebrate their wedding day.

Alexas Gonzales and Brittany Lewis tied the knot in a sweet ceremony and reception at Noah’s Event Venue in Dickinson, Texas after over 9 years together. They began dating in high school, when Swift’s 2008 tune “Love Story” became an integral part of their own love story. Lewis even quoted lyrics from the song when she proposed in November of 2016.

“As she got down on one knee she said, ‘So I talked to your dad, now it’s time to pick out a white dress… will you marry me?’ ” Gonzales, who also goes by “Lexi,” wrote on the couple’s Knot.com wedding page. “Our song has always been ‘Love Story’ by Taylor Swift so if you know the song you can see how adorable her saying that was!”

RELATED: Cardi B, Lea Michele & More Lucky Humans Who Received Flowers from Taylor Swift

Swift certainly knew how adorable it was.

“Lexi & Brittany, you have no idea how honored I am that ‘Love Story’ has been such a big part of your beautiful love story,” Swift wrote in her note — photos of which Gonzales shared to Twitter. “I’m absolutely thrilled that Lexi said YES! Have the most magical wedding day and hopefully I can meet you both soon! Love, Taylor.”

Gonzales was shook. “Still in freaking shock that Taylor Swift sent me and my amazing Hubby flowers on our wedding day,” she wrote on Twitter, adding the hashtags, “#LoveStory #SinceHighSchool #WeddingOfTheYear.”

RELATED VIDEO: Watch Taylor Swift Record ‘This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things’

Gonzales and Lewis aren’t the first two Swift has surprised with flowers.

The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer, 28, has sent bouquets to everyone from Cardi B. to Lea Michele to Grace VanderWaal, often passing off hand-written letters of praise and gratitude.

She’s also been known to surprise fans with visits to their homes, epic dance parties, VIP backstage experiences, FaceTime calls, Valentine’s Day dates, Christmas trees, and lots and lots of gifts.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

RELATED: Do We Even Need to Tell You How Much Taylor Swift Loves Her Fans?

She even dropped in on another pair of newlyweds back in 2016, showing up to superfan Max Singer’s wedding to treat him and his new wife, Kenya Smith, to a stripped-down performance of “Blank Space” (Singer’s sister, Ali, had reached out to Swift to tell her about the death of their mother, and how Singer and Smith had wed in the hospital so that she could be there for her son’s big day – and how they danced to “Blank Space” as their mother-son dance.)

If her impromptu performance wasn’t sweet enough, Swift also gifted the newlyweds with a handmade, hand-painted card.

Swift’s newest album Reputation is out now.