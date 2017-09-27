People

Music

Taylor Swift Congratulates Cardi B on No. 1 Hit by Sending Her Flowers

Look what Cardi B made her do.

A day after Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” was knocked down to No. 3 on the Billboard charts, she sent flowers to the new history-making No. 1, Cardi B.

The rapper shared a picture of the gift on Instagram, writing, “Sooo beautiful and lovely. Thank you @taylorswift for the flowers 💐❤️❤️…. and I freaking love your music 🎶.”

Sooo beautiful and lovely .Thank you @taylorswift for the flowers 💐❤️❤️….and I freaking love your music 🎶

Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” Hot 100-topping single is only the second song by an unaccompanied female rapper to ever top the chart, joining Lauryn Hill’s 1998 track, “Doo Wop (That Thing).”

She’s also the first female rapper of color to appear on a No. 1 hit since Lil’ Kim collaborated with P!nk, Mya, and Christina Aguilera for 2001’s “Lady Marmalade.”

