Taylor Swift Brings Reputation Secret Session to the States! Fans React to Surprise Event at Her Rhode Island Home

Taylor Swift has brought her Reputation secret session stateside!

On Wednesday evening, the singer, 27, invited lucky Swifties to her oceanfront mansion in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, the same home where she holds her annual Fourth of July bash.

The group of fans was among the first to preview her highly anticipated sixth studio album, and a few even got to hold Swift’s album of the year Grammy Award, which she won in 2016 for 1989.

Besides getting a coveted first listen to Swift’s new album, those who were handpicked for the fans-only secret sessions were able to meet the pop star and leave with gifts, including a Reputation snake keychain with the city’s name on it (in this case, Watch Hill) as well as a hat and black bag that both had “Rep” emblazoned on it.

I MET HER OMG OMG OMG pic.twitter.com/xD6PoWvZo9 — ALEX MET TAYLOR (@SwiftieAlex) October 19, 2017

Thanks @taylorswift13 for the most incredible day ever. A dream come true! #secretsessions pic.twitter.com/eUYjtnKRlH — Sue Eisner Saidel (@suesaidel) October 19, 2017

In this moment, everything I’ve ever wanted has happened to me ❤️ #reputationsecretsessions pic.twitter.com/jY7rLvlAxM — Ashley (@AshSilv13) October 19, 2017

I CANT WAIT FOR MY PICTURES I HELD 1989 ALBUM OF THE YEAR GRAMMY!!!!!!! — Julia (@juliaswiftie33) October 19, 2017

TAYLOR SWIFT AND I HAD THE MOST EOIC HIGH FIVE IF MY ENTIRE LIFE — kels (@toddyownsmyass) October 19, 2017

I MET HER. SHE INVITED ME TO HER HOUSE AND KNEW MY NAME — taylor ❁ (@gingerswift13) October 19, 2017

After 10 years, I finally met Taylor tonight. I listened to her album and hugged her. I couldn't be HAPPIER! #reputationsecretsessions — Kelly McDowell (@kellym228) October 19, 2017

GUYS IT HAPPENED. I GOT INVITED TO A REPUTATION SECRET SESSION! I can’t even believe it. Like what? How? It was the best night ever — Nina MET TAYLOR! 🖤 (@nbuzz) October 19, 2017

Y’all. like. Taylors voice has improved SO MUCH in this album. like u think you know Rep from LWYMMD and RFI but you DONT. YOU KNOW NOTHING😭 — MEG MET TAYLOR!!!!!! (@alltoomeghan) October 19, 2017

Taylor looks like a literal angel in person. She is GLOWING with happiness. — Lee 🖤 11.10 (@loveswiftlee) October 19, 2017

OK IM BACK AT MY HOTEL THE ALBUM IS SO SO GOOD YOU GUYS ARE GOING TO SCREAM WHEN YOU HEAR TRACK 5 #droveusofftherhode — SUMMER RAIN 9.13.17 (@allahtemisia) October 19, 2017

Based on social media reactions following the Rhode Island secret session, Swift’s fans who were invited to the event were truly overcome with emotions. “Incredible,” “amazing,” “epic,” and “best night ever” were some of the words attendees used to describe the event.

Last week, the 10-time Grammy winner surprised 100 personally selected fans to a Reputation secret session in the U.K.

The secret session, which first began in 2014, has now become a tradition for the star who hosts fans in her various homes for a sneak peek of all her soon-to-be-released songs.

Reputation is set to be released on Nov. 10. Swift will drop another track from the album, “Gorgeous,” at midnight Friday.