Taylor Swift is back!

On Saturday, Swift was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, performing both “Call It What You Want” and “…Ready for It?” from her new album Reputation.

First taking the stage in a black sequined sweatshirt and short-shorts, Swift delivered a lively rendition of “…Ready for It?” the second single released ahead of Reputation‘s launch.

Swift continued her new snake motif by clutching a gold microphone in the shape of a serpent as backup dancers joined her onstage.

Later, Swift chose to do a stripped down take on her romantic track “Call It What You Want,” sitting on the dim stage and strumming her guitar. Again, her new affinity for snakes was on display, with the songstress donning a sweatshirt emblazoned with one.

This marks the second time Swift has performed material from Reputation on television.

Many took to Twitter during Swift’s performance to share their reactions, including the star’s pal Martha Hunt, who wrote, “Can we talk about #TaylorOnSNL Those moves and that high note! I AM HERE for #reputation era @taylorswift13!”

Can we talk about #TaylorOnSNL 🙀Those moves and that high note! I AM HERE for #reputation era @taylorswift13! — Martha Hunt (@MarthaHunt) November 12, 2017

A LIVE ACOUSTIC PERFORMANCE OF 'CALL IT WHAT YOU WANT' IS EXACTLY WHAT I WANTED FOR CHRISTMAS. #TaylorOnSNL — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) November 12, 2017

On Thursday, hours before the release of her album, Swift debuted a previously unheard song from her album — closer “New Year’s Day” — during a commercial break from ABC’s show Scandal. It marked the singer’s first performance of a new song in three years.

RELATED VIDEO: We Finally Know Which Celeb Baby Is the Voice on Taylor Swift’s “Gorgeous”

The performance was recorded during a Reputation secret session held at her Rhode Island home, and her adoring fans surrounded her while she sang the song at the piano.